BREAKING: Dates Announced for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Walt Disney World has just announced the dates for the highly-popular Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returning to the Magic Kingdom this year.

Official Dates Announced for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Get your Christmas lights out and deck the halls because Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to the Magic Kingdom on select nights this year!

Walt Disney World revealed the official dates surrounding the wildly popular Christmastime event just moments ago.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns Nov. 9 – Dec. 22. 25 nights. Prices $159-$199 person. Tickets on sale starting July 6. Select hotel guests can purchase starting June 29. pic.twitter.com/WldkFKJ0Rk — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 15, 2023

The Christmastime event will be returning to Magic Kingdom on select nights beginning November 9 and running through December 25 this year. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on July 6. Select hotel Guests will be able to purchase tickets starting June 29.

The dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will go as follows:

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16,17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

The limited-time Christmastime event ticket prices will range from $159 to $199 per person.

What Is This Event All About, and What Can I Expect?

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a special Christmas event where Guests of all ages can enjoy Holiday festivities, decorations, special shows, Christmas joy, and so much more. Join Mickey and his friends for a spirited celebration as you encounter Santa Claus at the Magic Kingdom.

Throughout the event, you can expect the following:

Behold fantastically festive entertainment, like Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show!

show! Gather to watch Disney Characters give a yuletide nod to the season during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade .

. Get the perfect picture with some Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best!

with some Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best! Savor sweet moments as you enjoy cookies and cocoa —available in select locations at no additional charge.

—available in select locations at no additional charge. Walk in a winter wonderland as you witness a stunning “snowfall” on Main Street, U.S.A.!

as you witness a stunning “snowfall” on Main Street, U.S.A.! Take in the elaborate decorations that bring the season’s spirit to life!

You can head to the official Walt Disney World Resort website for more information about this beautiful Holiday event coming back to Magic Kingdom this year.