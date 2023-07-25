Elon Musk Launches Rocket Over Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Did you see it?

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled to the absolute brim with incredible sights, sounds, and immersive entertainment. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, there is no end to the fun and magic.

Over the years, the Parks and Resorts have only gotten better, with newer attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle/Run only adding to the fun.

However, it’s not every day that you see a literal rocket launch high above “The Walt Disney World Resort.”

Elon Musk will go down as one of history’s most divisive individuals, with the ultra-wealthy CEO having a hand in nearly every facet of the 21st Century. The billionaire controls Tesla, a massive car company as well as Twitter, one of the most popular social media sites in the world.

Musk is also responsible for SpaceX, an American spacecraft manufacturer and launch service provider. It’s become quite a common sight to see these launches over Florida. However, some Disney World Guests may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the rockets while they traverse the Parks.

Recently, Guests got a stunning look at one of the launches.

SpaceX has had over 2oo launches since 2010 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

This certainly makes Space Mountain even cooler at the Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World is coincidentally home to tons of space-themed experiences, such as the previously mentioned Space Mountain and Space 220 and Mission: SPACE, both of which are found at EPCOT.

Travel is a common theme among all of the Walt Disney World theme parks, with several Guests given multiple different ways to traverse the theme parks. The Monorail is of course, one of the most iconic ways to get around Disney World, but Disney’s Skyliner has made things incredibly easy too.

Have you been to Magic Kingdom recently? Have you ever seen a rocket launch in person?