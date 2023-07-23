DeSantis Weighs His “Woke” Options, Finds Common Ground With Disney

DeSantis might have started with Disney, but his “woke wars” continue with a new target.

DeSantis Weighs His “Woke” Options: Disney Was Just the Beginning

The “DeSantis woke wars” began in a strange place for something so emotionally charged: the economy. Disney spoke out against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and saw Reedy Creek as retribution. Florida’s Governor DeSantis claimed it to simply be a move to favor Floridians; after all, Disney wasn’t the only company speaking out against the bill.

Yet due to the sheer scope of Walt Disney World in Florida, and the amount of jobs and income it provides, DeSantis used it as any politician would: a stepping stone towards a deeper political future. After Disney, DeSantis (and his PAC) went after Target and Bud Light for their “woke” attitudes. With Disney holding steady in its position, Florida’s Governor pivoted.

Disney Won’t Back Down, DeSantis Shifts Florida Woke Wars

DeSantis woke wars took a hit when a shift in Disney’s strategy caused Ron DeSantis to rethink strategies. There was a chance that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was going to get thrown out of court. After pivoting the woke ideology blame to companies like Target and Bud Light, DeSantis woke wars began to generate a buzz.

Some supported the idea of protecting public school integrity and were pro Gov Ron DeSantis and against Disney World, showing support on social media and attendance habits. The DeSantis woke wars with Disney World didn’t get enough traction, so the woke focus moved elsewhere.

By honing in on Bud Light, the Ron DeSantis was able to use something that no student or public school should have: alcohol. And that’s not a debate for higher education; it’s a fact that no student in public school should be drinking. With the most recent turn of events, it looks like DeSantis woke wars continue into a new arena–a digital one.

Florida and Disney Influencer Culture Led to Newest DeSantis Battle

It’s no secret that the DeSantis woke wars rely on people communicating the message. That includes influencers, many of whom fall under the student category he reportedly aims to protect.

The Florida Governor and presidential candidate is pushing for the state to investigate its investments in the company producing Bud Light. This follows an anti-conservative backlash after a transgender influencer on social media was marketing the drink.

DeSantis Woke Wars: Where Disney and DeSantis Agree

Disney World sees around 57,000 people a day. While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has political differences with Disney, per ongoing litigation, they do agree on something.

Setting aside the issues that surround the DeSantis woke wars, both Republicans and Disney-goers believe influencer culture is doing damage. Both Disney and DeSantis have reported “family-friendly” values. It’s the interpretation of those words that changes.

But with Ron DeSantis woke wars turning on Bud Light and influencers, it plays into the existing paradigm of protecting each student at a Florida public school. Influencer culture has come under fire from Disney and the governor, yet the ultimate choice comes down to the individual.

What do you think about the DeSantis woke wars with Disney, Target, and Bud Light? Make your mark in the comments below!