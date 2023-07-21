Ron DeSantis Retreating From Disney, Eyes New ‘Woke’ Target

Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis may be ready to retreat from his battle with the Walt Disney Company and take on an entirely different American institution.

For months now, Ron DeSantis has been waging a war against the “woke” messaging of Disney and, particularly, the Walt Disney World theme park located in Florida. At the moment, the Disney lawsuit against DeSantis for allegedly violating the corporation’s First Amendment rights is at a pause, which seems to be giving the Florida Governor a chance to engage with a new target to demonstrate his right-wing credits.

Ron DeSantis Is Launching a Campaign Against Bud Light

Ron DeSantis has announced via Twitter that his administration is launching an inquiry into Bud Light’s parent company AB InBev (also known as Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV), claiming that the company’s so-called “radical social ideologies” mean that “AB InBev may have breached legal duties owed to its shareholders, and that a shareholder action may be both appropriate and necessary.”

We’ve kneecapped ESG in Florida.



So I’m calling for an investigation into AB InBev’s actions regarding their Bud Light marketing campaign and falling stock prices.



All options are on the table and woke corporations that put ideology ahead of returns should be on notice. pic.twitter.com/B3frLY4f30 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

It is unclear exactly why the Governor of Florida is the point person for protecting the interests of the shareholders of a multinational beverage company that produces Bud Light, but it appears that Ron DeSantis is connecting it to an unspecified “Florida pension fund.”

National “Woke” Issues May Trump Disney Battles

Numerous reports are indicating that Ron DeSantis may be attempting to revitalize his presidential campaign, which lags far behind that of former President Donald Trump in national polls, by distancing himself from Florida-specific concerns like his war against Walt Disney World.

At various times, Ron DeSantis’ approval ratings in Florida have dramatically sunk and risen during his battle with the Walt Disney Company, but the new strategy seems to be moving away from the immense damage that the campaign against Disney has done to the tourism industry and taxpayers and toward attacking Bud Light instead.

Bud Light Is Being Boycotted by Right-Wingers

One of the more surprising events of 2023 so far has been that Bud Light, one of AB InBev’s flagship products and formerly America’s best-selling beer, has become the target of conservative anger in America.

Largely, this is due to AB InBev promoting trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a sponsor in an attempt to staunch weakening sales and attract a new consumer base. Spearheaded by musician Kid Rock, the conservative backlash to a beer company having a trans spokeswoman (doubtlessly what Ron DeSantis meant by “radical social ideologies) has been aggressive and widespread.

Until now, Ron DeSantis has not been a particularly vocal part of the backlash against AB InBev and Bud Light, but it seems that is about to change.

Disney Has Its Own Problems

It would likely not be surprising if the battle between Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company ends with a whimper rather than a bang, as both parties have greater issues at hand.

The Florida governor may want to increase his national conservative bonafides by jumping aboard the Bud Light Boycott, and Disney has to deal with the possibility the CEO Bob Iger is preparing to sell the company off piece by piece. This may be the moment they call it quits.

Do you think Ron DeSantis should go after Bud Light? Crack open a cold opinion in the comments below!