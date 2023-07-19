Ron DeSantis Impacts Disney World Halloween Party

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has significantly impacted Walt Disney World Resort in the past year. Amid months of political turmoil and ongoing lawsuits, the Republican presidential candidate is now affecting Guests’ attire for a Disney Halloween Party.

Unlike regular days at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests over 14 are encouraged to wear costumes at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom. But some adult Guests fear doing so as conservative DeSantis bans gender-affirming care, restricts drag performances, and enacts anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation across Florida.

“I’m planning on attending [not] so scary Halloween party and I’m a man and like to do cross play,” a concerned Disney Parks fan wrote on Reddit. “I was wondering if it’d be safe to dress as a character of the opposite gender. Obviously the costume is nothing inappropriate but I’m worried about confrontation.”

Many fans encouraged the nervous Guest, reassuring them they’d be safe at Walt Disney World Resort.

“You may be confronted by someone with an opinion on your costume, but I promise that you have allies all around you that will have your back,” one fan said.

As Disneyland Resort gears up for Oogie Boogie Bash, Walt Disney World Resort prepares for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park. The event returned in 2021 after being temporarily replaced by BOO BASH.

The party includes Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks over Cinderella Castle, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular, Mickey’s Boo to You! Halloween Parade, rare Disney character encounters, and trick-or-treating for all ages. Guests can enjoy frightfully fun ride overlays and decorations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Though the party officially starts at 6 p.m., enter Magic Kingdom starting at 4 p.m. to make the most of your special event ticket!

