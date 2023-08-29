Walls Come Down as New ‘Moana’ Attraction Opening Date Approaches

Walls have unexpectedly come down around the new Moana attraction coming soon to EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.
Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – Coming Soon to Disney World
Sneak peeks for the new attraction at Disney World have kicked off. Cast members and their buddies got a chance to check it out, and there’s this terrific pic from Attractions Magazine showing them all lined up to get in. The Disney World crew started testing the ride around June, so they’re getting things all sorted. The official word is that the ride will be up and running sometime in late 2023, although they haven’t spilled the beans on the exact month yet. But, word on the street is that there was a bit of a delay from the initial opening plan in September.
WDW Magic spilled the beans that Disney is doing cast member sneak peeks through September. That’s interesting, right? But here’s the twist – if those sneak peeks are going down, we might not get a shot at the new attraction spot until October or November at the earliest. The scoop is that the next round of these cast member previews is set for September 1 to September 22, 2023.
Walls Come Down for New’ Moana’ Attraction?
WDW Magic now reports that walls have come down unexpectedly around the new Journey of Water, Inspired by the Moana attraction, revealing further details and information about what guests can expect from this unique experience.
NEW: Disney has shared a first look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The attraction opens this year at EPCOT.
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 29, 2023
– Scott Gustin on Twitter
With the walls officially closing, this could mean a much sooner opening date for all guests, despite the news of cast member previews taking up most of September. With the CM previews finishing up on the 22, Disney could announce the grand opening of this attraction sometime between September 29 and October 6. But this is pure speculation and has not been officially confirmed by WDW.
If you’re not up to speed on what this upcoming adventure is or what it will involve, you can find the lowdown on the official Walt Disney World website. They’re calling it Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, and here’s how they break it down:
Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the ocean and back again. Along the way, you’ll find that:
- Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… You can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.
- Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us. As you traverse this trail, you’ll join in with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the you’ll water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.
- Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you’ll learn how to protect this precious natural resource and positively impact the world.
