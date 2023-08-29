Walls Come Down as New ‘Moana’ Attraction Opening Date Approaches

WDW Magic spilled the beans that Disney is doing cast member sneak peeks through September. That’s interesting, right? But here’s the twist – if those sneak peeks are going down, we might not get a shot at the new attraction spot until October or November at the earliest. The scoop is that the next round of these cast member previews is set for September 1 to September 22, 2023.

Walls Come Down for New’ Moana’ Attraction?

WDW Magic now reports that walls have come down unexpectedly around the new Journey of Water, Inspired by the Moana attraction, revealing further details and information about what guests can expect from this unique experience.

NEW: Disney has shared a first look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The attraction opens this year at EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/p0NAMktsAM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 29, 2023

With the walls officially closing, this could mean a much sooner opening date for all guests, despite the news of cast member previews taking up most of September. With the CM previews finishing up on the 22, Disney could announce the grand opening of this attraction sometime between September 29 and October 6. But this is pure speculation and has not been officially confirmed by WDW.

