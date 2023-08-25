Largest Fan Event of the Year to Overtake Disney World, Significant Announcements Expected

Disney World has just announced that its biggest fan event of the year is sold out and is expected to bring big news for its parks, films, and so much more. Here’s what you need to know.

Coming This Year Walt Disney World Resort: Destination D23

The biggest Disney fan event of the year is returning, bigger and better than ever. Announced just hours ago, the Destination D23 event is heading to Disney World to the Contemporary Resort shortly. The event is already sold out, but rest assured you’ll be able to watch the entire event via a live stream on the official Disney YouTube channel.

The event is expected to draw out big crowds and reveal massive information and news about what is coming to Disney World Resort and what the company plans for its intellectual properties. This year is particular as Disnewantsng to celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company.

Per the official Disney D23 website:

Destination D23 will take place from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Disney went on to mention the following:

The last 100 years have been filled with hope, innovation, and magic that has all been made possible by YOU, the ultimate Disney fans. Those in attendance will be able to celebrate beloved moments and memories with behind-the-scenes stories, and special guests and performances. Get a sneak peek at the company’s boundless future, be among the first to access exclusive shopping opportunities, and experience plenty of surprises at this fan-favorite event!

This year’s event will be presented by Lug!, a family company in business since 2005. Lug bags and accessories are styled for joy, personal expression, and the effortless organization of your everyday life when you’re not at Disney. As mentioned before, the entire event is currently sold out. However, for those looking to attend the event from the comfort of their home, you can watch the Disney YouTube channel on Saturday, September 9.

Possible Big News Coming From D23 This Year

Some big news is rumored to be announced this year for D23, and some might not be good for those attached to a particular attraction located inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Rumor has it that Dinosaur will be rethemed and taken out to be replaced by a Zootopia or Moana attraction of some sort. This news comes after a few Disney Imagineers and executives were seen touring this portion of land at Animal Kingdom Park.

WDW Magic recently reported that senior members of the Walt Disney Imagineering, including Chris Beatty, were seen touring around Disney’s Animal Kingdom park. Seeing these folks hanging around this specific spot might suggest that a major makeover for this section of Animal Kingdom is on the horizon, and it might be happening earlier than folks thought. There’s even talk about completely swapping out the Dinosaur ride. The fans and visitors are fond of this attraction, and they’ve been vocal about how it’d be quite a downer to see it go, especially since it’s a hit with families.

But this could be a rumor and nothing more than that. Some other big news could be the EPCOT areas currently under construction, to which Disney will finally update fans on the progress and when they can expect these areas to open to the public.

Inside The Magic will continue to monitor this event as D23 takes off in just a few weeks.