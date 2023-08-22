Disney World Suspiciously Pushes Back Opening Date for New ‘Moana’ Attraction

According to a new report, Disney World has suspiciously pushed back the opening date for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney’s World’s Newest Attraction Opening Soon, but Not Too Soon

For those of you unaware of what this new experience will be or what it’s all about, the official Walt Disney World website describes Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, as the following:

Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, you’ll find that: Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.

Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you’ll learn how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.

Disney recently released some new photos on social media of the attraction. Industry insider and professional journalist Scot Gustin posted the pictures on his official Twitter page, giving us a closer look at some of the facades we can expect from this new attraction area.

Cast member previews began inside the attraction area some time ago as cast members, and their guests formed a line to enter the attraction in the photo above by Attractions Magazine. The site also began testing from Disney World officials back in late June. The ride is scheduled to open “in late 2023,” with no official month mentioned yet. But news has come out indicating that we might have a timeframe of when the ride could open, initially being pushed back from what was supposed to be a September opening date.

‘Moana’ Attraction Pushed Back at Disney World? Report Claims New Ride Won’t Open Until at Least This Date

WDW Magic reported recently that with new cast member previews taking place most of September, this would mean that the new attraction area will not be open to the public until at least October or November. According to the report, the next round of cast member previews will occur between September 1 and September 22, 2023. The report mentions that Disney has confirmed the official next round of cast member previews.

So any chances of guest soft openings will not likely arrive until September 23 or early October. Disney has yet to confirm any form of guest previews for Journey of Water, with DVC-type soft openings happening first before regular guests can enter the area. With September closing in and summer coming to an end, likely, this new attraction area will open sometime in mid-Autumn, likely around the start or middle of October. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.