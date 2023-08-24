All-New ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Frozen’ Rides Announced for Disney Resort

Disney has just announced the reveal of four new rides coming next year to this Disney Resort that are themed after the Peter and Frozen franchises.

What and Where Is Tokyo DisneySea?

Tokyo DisneySea is a unique and trendy theme park in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan. It is part of the Tokyo Disney Resort complex, including Tokyo Disneyland. Tokyo DisneySea is known for its maritime and nautical-themed attractions, immersive storytelling, and beautifully designed environments.

Unlike other Disney parks worldwide, Tokyo DisneySea has a distinct concept inspired by ocean exploration, adventure, and different cultures. The park is divided into several themed areas or “ports of call,” each with its distinct atmosphere, attractions, and entertainment offerings.

Some of the notable areas and attractions within Tokyo DisneySea include:

Mediterranean Harbor : The park’s main entrance area is designed to resemble a Mediterranean seaside village. The centerpiece here is the massive Mount Prometheus volcano.

: The park’s main entrance area is designed to resemble a Mediterranean seaside village. The centerpiece here is the massive Mount Prometheus volcano. Mysterious Island : A steampunk-inspired area built around the base of Mount Prometheus. It features attractions like “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

: A steampunk-inspired area built around the base of Mount Prometheus. It features attractions like “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” Mermaid Lagoon : A colorful underwater-themed area based on “The Little Mermaid.” It houses attractions and shows suitable for younger visitors.

: A colorful underwater-themed area based on “The Little Mermaid.” It houses attractions and shows suitable for younger visitors. Arabian Coast: An area inspired by Arabian tales and architecture, featuring attractions like “Sinbad’s Storybook Voyage” and unique shopping and dining experiences.

Lost River Delta : An exploration of an ancient Central American jungle, with attractions like “Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull.”

: An exploration of an ancient Central American jungle, with attractions like “Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull.” Port Discovery : A futuristic harbor area with attractions like “Aquatopia” and “StormRider.”

: A futuristic harbor area with attractions like “Aquatopia” and “StormRider.” American Waterfront : Evokes the seaside charm of early 20th-century America, featuring the famous “Tower of Terror” attraction and “Toy Story Mania!

: Evokes the seaside charm of early 20th-century America, featuring the famous “Tower of Terror” attraction and “Toy Story Mania! Fantasy Springs (under development): An upcoming expansion introducing new attractions and experiences to the park.

Tokyo DisneySea is known for its attention to detail, high-quality theming, and various attractions catering to different age groups and interests. It’s a popular destination for locals and international tourists who want to experience Disney magic in a unique and immersive way.

Today, Disney announced the name of four new rides opening in 2024 for this Disney Resort, and they appear to be themed after Peter Pan and Frozen.

New ‘Frozen’ and ‘Peter Pan’ Rides Heading to Disney Resort in Japan

Scott Gustin on Twitter posted the following information just moments ago, announcing the news rides heading to Tokyo DisneySea.

NEW: Disney announced the names of 4 rides coming to Fantasy Springs, the port themed to Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan opening next year at Tokyo DisneySea: Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey

Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival

Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure

Fairy Tinkerbell’s Busy Buggy pic.twitter.com/7zO1VZSqB3 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 24, 2023

A ton more information was released from Disney about these new rides, including some descriptions of the attractions.

Here are the official attraction descriptions from the news release:

And here are the official descriptions of Frozen Kingdom (the Frozen-themed area), Rapunzel's Forest (the Tangled-themed area) and Peter Pan's Never Land (the Peter Pan-themed area):

As you can see from the photos above, there seems to be some very descriptive information for guests looking to learn more about these new rides heading to Tokyo Disney Resort.

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey: A 6 minute 30 second boat ride into the world of Frozen where you’ll experience love melt a frozen heart following the “heartwarming story of sisters.”

Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival: A 5-minute boat ride that includes a “quiet, romantic trip to the annual lantern festival.” You’ll visit various places that appear in the movie.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure: A 6-minute 3D attraction featuring Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and fellow Lost Kids. “Guests become members of the Lost Kids, a group of energetic children full of adventure” and battle Captain Hook.

Fairy Tinkerbell Busy Buggy: In the news release this is described as “ride type” – so attraction may be a better description of this one. Guests will “help Tinkerbell deliver packages and parcels to various locations in Pixie Hollow.”

Disney also released a new video showing the new lands, rides, and experiences coming to Tokyo Disneyland in 2024. You can watch the video below:

Tokyo Disney also released an updated video with the latest look at construction. The land is set to open in spring 2024.

This is undoubtedly exciting news for this Disney Resort overseas as these new rides will likely bring fans and guests from worldwide to experience and enjoy these new attractions for generations to come. No other news has been released following this press release, but be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more information on these new additions to Tokyo DisneySea.