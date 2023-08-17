Scorching Heat Leads to Unorthodox Measures at Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort is a popular theme Park and vacation destination in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan. It’s one of the most visited amusement resorts in the world and is operated by the Oriental Land Company under license from The Walt Disney Company.

Location: Tokyo Disney Resort is outside Tokyo, in Urayasu City, Chiba prefecture. It’s conveniently accessible from central Tokyo by various modes of transportation, including train and bus services. The Resort complex covers a considerable area, including two main theme parks, a shopping and entertainment district, multiple hotels, and other recreational facilities.

Offerings: Tokyo Disney Resort consists of two primary theme parks, each offering a unique experience:

Tokyo Disneyland: Tokyo Disneyland is a classic Disney Park that features many iconic attractions in other Disneyland-style parks worldwide. It’s divided into themed areas: Adventureland, Westernland, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and more. Visitors can enjoy rides, shows, parades, and meet-and-greet opportunities with beloved Disney characters. Tokyo DisneySea: Tokyo DisneySea is known for its unique nautical and exploration themes, setting it apart from other Disney Parks. The Park is divided into seven distinct “ports of call,” each representing a different region of the world. These include Mediterranean Harbor, Mysterious Island, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery, and American Waterfront. Tokyo DisneySea offers a range of attractions, including thrilling rides, immersive experiences, and entertainment shows.

Additional Attractions and Facilities:

Ikspiari: This is a shopping, dining, and entertainment complex near the parks. It’s similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in the United States, offering a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

This is a shopping, dining, and entertainment complex near the parks. It’s similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in the United States, offering a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Hotels: Tokyo Disney Resort features several hotels, each with a unique theming and a level of luxury. Staying at one of these hotels provides convenient Park access and various perks.

Tokyo Disney Resort features several hotels, each with a unique theming and a level of luxury. Staying at one of these hotels provides convenient Park access and various perks. Seasonal Events: The Resort hosts various seasonal events and celebrations, such as Halloween, Christmas, and other special occasions. These events bring unique decorations, entertainment, and attractions to the parks.

The Resort hosts various seasonal events and celebrations, such as Halloween, Christmas, and other special occasions. These events bring unique decorations, entertainment, and attractions to the parks. Parades and Shows: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea offer spectacular parades, nighttime shows, and entertainment performances showcasing Disney characters and stories.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea offer spectacular parades, nighttime shows, and entertainment performances showcasing Disney characters and stories. Dining: The Resort has numerous dining options, ranging from quick-service eateries to fine-dining restaurants, catering to various tastes and preferences.

TDR is known for its meticulous attention to detail, immersive theming, and exceptional Guest experience. It’s a popular destination for locals and tourists, and its attractions and facilities continue to evolve and expand over time to keep the experience fresh and exciting for all ages.

Speaking of keeping things fresh and exciting for all ages, this Disney Resort experiences intense, humid summers, which fall between July and August, much like Disney World or Disneyland in America. But Japan takes things to a whole other level with its Cast Members who take up the mantel of providing well-above-average satisfaction to its Guests.

Cast Members That Look Like Ghostbusters

The above image accurately represents what the CMs look like after dawning the water-blasting mechanism used to cool off Guests during the scorching summer months in Japan. You have to admit; those water-filled backpacks make the CMs look like Ghostbusters. So cool! Check out an official Tweet from the Tokyo Disney Resort Twitter page:

The above image translates to:

＼Dripping time in progress／ Have you met them yet? ? A cast member carrying a barrel of water on their back appears, spraying cool mist on the guests who want to cool off I met you! If you are interested, please let us know on!

The rough Google translation tells Guests that these Cast Members are readily available to assist in keeping them relaxed and unbothered by the heat. If you’re a Guest visiting this Disney location during July and August, be sure to utilize these CMs, as temperatures do reach a high of 104 degrees at times!