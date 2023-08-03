Thousands of Guests Storm Disney Park Gates

Thousands of Guests stormed the front gates of Disney.

There’s no denying the popularity of the Disney Parks and Resorts. From Walt Disney World to Disneyland, you can bet your Mickey Ears that thousands of Guests will be pouring into the theme parks on any given day.

However, the American Disney Parks, specifically the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has seen some significant dips in attendance. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” experienced its lowest attendance numbers in a decade during the month of July, leaving many wondering where everyone went.

The same cannot be said for the Tokyo Disney Resort, with thousands of Guests pouting into the beloved theme park destination on a daily basis. The Resort did see some stunning drops in attendance in the last few weeks, but things are definitely more consistent.

As you can see in the photos below, the Tokyo Disney Resort was exceptionally popular during the morning rush, with thousands of Guests lining up to “rope drop” the Resort.

It’s truly incredible to see this many Guests huddle around the front gates of Disney in an attempt to be one of the first into the Parks.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of the U.S. Eventually, the Tokyo Disney Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added to the Resort.

At the Tokyo Disney Resort, Guests will find tons of classic Disney rides and attractions as well as some unique and exciting adventures that are exclusive to the Resort. Tokyo Disney is comprised of two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park.

In other Tokyo Disney news, the Resort is preparing to completely demolish its version of the iconic Space Mountain. The attraction will officially close next year, making way for a totally new take on the beloved roller coaster.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disney? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?