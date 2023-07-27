Guests Return to Disney After Record-Low Attendance

Guests are slowly returning to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Over the last few weeks, the Walt Disney World Resort has seemed to be incredibly empty. Of course, there are still thousands of Guests visiting each day, but there’s no denying things have been a lot slower than normal at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” July was especially empty, with the Walt Disney World Resort seeing some of its lowest attendance numbers in over a decade However, crowds seem to be picking up at the Orlando Resort, with Guests pouring once again into Magic Kingdom Is Magic Kingdom busy today? Line for security getting in!

Is Magic Kingdom busy today? Line for security getting in! pic.twitter.com/6oCriGrYxc — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) July 26, 2023

Guests did not just choose to visit Magic Kingdom, with hundreds pouring into other Parks at Walt Disney World. Crowds also picked up at other Parks, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The security line was incredibly long during the morning rush, as you can see below: Current Dak security line

Current Dak security line😳 pic.twitter.com/2ctCa3o2Ti — Evan Patel (@EvanPatel11) July 25, 2023

There’s no denying that the Walt Disney World Resort has a lot going for it currently, with multiple Parks receiving new rides and attractions over the last year.

At EPCOT, Guests can experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling new adventure featuring Marvel’s loveable crew of misfits. This attraction became the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT and has proven to be incredibly popular.

TRON Lightcycle/Run finally opened at the Magic Kindom earlier this year and has also proven to be a popular addition to the iconic theme Park.

Other areas of the Walt Disney World Resort consistently draw large crowds, like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Do the Walt Disney World theme parks seem empty to you? Have you been recently? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney theme park news!