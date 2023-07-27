Crane Towers Over Magic Kingdom For Ride Destruction

A massive crane now towers over “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

By far, the most anticipated new attraction headed to the Disney Parks is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Several years ago, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would be closing Spalsh Mountain permanently at its Parks, transforming the once-iconic log flume ride into an entirely new experience.

This new experience would, of course, be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride themed entirely around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. This attraction will feature the titular Princess Tiana and take Guests on a wild new journey.

Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed in January of 2023, forcing Guests to say goodbye to one of the most beloved theme park attractions in the entire world.

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen construction really pick up regarding this project, with a massive crane looming over the entire Magic Kingdom Park as Splash Mountain continues to be dismantled:

A large boom crane visible from almost anywhere in Magic Kingdom has been added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as construction ramps up.

A large boom crane visible from almost anywhere in Magic Kingdom has been added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as construction ramps up. 🏗️🐸 pic.twitter.com/bYWNaKktB1 — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) July 26, 2023

As you can see, a massive crane now looms over the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open sometime in 2024 at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Disneyland’s Splash Mountain also closed permanently in 2023 and will soon be transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as well.

A third and final version of Splash Mountain can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort, but this version is expected to stay the same for the foreseeable future.

Earlier his year, Magic Kingdom received its most recent attraction, TRON Lightcycle/Run, a thrilling roller coaster that allows Guests to step into “The Grid.”

This adrenaline-pumping experience was first announced back in 2017, taking nearly six entire years to complete.

Are you excited for this new ride? Will you miss Splash Mountain?