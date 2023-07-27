Disneyland Guest Captures Incredible Footage After Coaster Breaks Down Mid-Ride

A Disney Resort Guest captured some pretty “incredible” footage after a roller coaster broke down mid-ride.

Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Experience Slew of Incidents Over the Last Few Weeks

Over the last few weeks, some unfortunate incidents have occurred throughout Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando Resort. Recently, a few Reddit stories were picked up by Inside The Magic detailing some unfortunate incidents that have taken place inside the Parks. A WDW, a few mysterious men were seen escorting a drunken woman off of an attraction after she began to behave unrulily. At Universal Studios Florida, an alleged Cast Member attempted to strangle a Universal Team Member. Luckily, some fathers were able to intervene and de-escalate the entire situation. At Disney World, two boys were still bloodied and screaming after a mother attempted to rope drop at Disney World Resort, dragging them along the pavement.

Aside from terrible incidents inside the Parks, Disneyland Resort recently opened a slew of brand-new dining experiences as an immersive new land is coming to the Park next month. The fate of the fan-favorite Fantasmic! Experience show has finally been revealed as Disneyland Resort has dropped some updates on changes and when the experience would return. But again, another incident has been recorded and posted to social media for everyone to see. No one was injured this time, and the footage captured and recorded onto TikTok is something we have not seen before, making it incredible.

Guest Captures Footage of Coaster After Breakdown on TikTok

TikTok is the place to find news, accidents, incidents, and people dancing and lip-syncing to your favorite movies, television shows, or musical artists. TikTok can deliver information sometimes; this time, we bet you haven’t seen this Disneyland Resort attraction from this angle. Recently on the central social media app, a TikTok user named @mikeye0312 captured some incredible footage after getting stuck on the Incredicoaster in Disneyland. Check out the footage below:

Although only twelve seconds long, the video provides some insights into a portion of the famous coaster as we see a group of Guests attempting to get evacuated off the ride safely.