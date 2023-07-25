Disney Opens New Dining Experience, Massive Land Coming Soon

Disneyland Resort has been busy getting things ready for opening at the upcoming San Fransokyo land, which will feature an assortment of all new things, including a dining experience that opened today to the public.

Come back and check this out: DeSantis Looking For Exit Strategy as Lawsuit With Disney Could Settle Soon

Disneyland Resort – New Land Taking Shape as Opening Date Looms

Disneyland California has officially announced the opening of San Fransokyo coming next month to the Park. First announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, Disney announced that the Pacific Wharf area in Disneyland Adventure Park would be rethemed to San Fransokyo, based on the hit Award-Winning Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014). The land is already in development and has continued development since last year. Fans from all over the world have been able to venture into the area and enjoy the beauty and scenes of San Fransokyo.

Did you hear the news?! Disney Park Reverses Controversial Ban After Immense Backlash

The San Fransokyo Square is now open to the general public, where Guests can enter and enjoy new food offerings and theming at Disneyland. According to the official Disney website, Guests will be transported to the not-so-distant future, where San Francisco and Tokyo have combined to create a new and vibrant multicultural district for everyone to enjoy. The area is designed to eat and shop around as you enjoy being fully submerged in the theming of the land. The iconic landmark of the site is the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which closes the gap between the San Fransokyo Square and the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk. According to the official website, Disneyland announced that the highly-anticipated San Fransokyo land will open on August 31.

Now, Guests can enjoy a brand-new dining experience that will immerse them in the San Fransokyo world opening next month.

Did you hear the news?! Disney World Left Empty as Park Attendance Crumbles

New Dining Experience Now Open in San Fransokyo

Journalist and industry insider Scott Gustin on Twitter reported yesterday that the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería at Disney California Adventure Park would open to the public today, offering mobile order dining.

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería at Disney California Adventure Park will officially open tomorrow, July 25. Mobile order will be available. pic.twitter.com/4gXPEOsDRw — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 24, 2023

The Port of Cerveceria is a dining experience located on the Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Park, which will be part of the overall new San Fransokyo land opening next month. Per the official Disneyland website:

The newest venue at San Fransokyo Square is the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería, hosted by Karl Strauss Craft Brewery. With its proximity to Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill and the diverse nature of this corner of the square, you may see descriptors of the beer in Spanish and Japanese, in addition to English. Just outside the facade of the brewery is an inviting beer garden, decorated with lights and papel picado—elaborate designs cut into sheets of paper—featuring some of San Fransokyo’s favorite heroes. Animated neon signs and a “Port of San Fransokyo” waterfront marquee also add to the fun and excitement of this area after dark, when the illuminated beer garden charmingly beckons.

Guests can now mobile order and enjoy new drink options not seen anywhere else. Guests under 21 cannot purchase from this unique dining experience.