Disney Park Reverses Controversial Ban After Immense Backlash

In a stunning move, this Disney Park reversed itself on a ban that left hundreds of Passholders with a bad taste in their mouths. Now, the rule has changed, and Passholders are rejoicing.

Disneyland Paris Makes New Rule for Annual Passholders

Just yesterday, Disneyland Paris announced a new rule that would not allow certain Passholders to enter the Park unless they had a physical pass instead of the digital one on their phones. According to DLP Report on Twitter, Legacy Annual Passholders can no longer present their mobile devices to show their pass, effective immediately. A physical pass must now be given for these Passholders to enter the Park. Failure to not provide a physical pass will result in denied entry.

Despite legacy Annual Passes (Magic+, Infinity..) being available digitally in the official Disneyland Paris App, note that ticketing Cast Members will REFUSE to let Guests use the digital version. You must have the physical card or will be flat out denied entry. pic.twitter.com/hUkhHBVZqm — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 21, 2023

This new rule has Disneyland Paris Legacy Passholders (Magic+, Infinity, etc.) in fury as some have already been denied entry to the Park. On the other hand, some Passholders are mentioning still gaining access to the Park, but this is official, and no word from Disneyland Paris, other than the new rule discussed above, has been released. But this Disney Resort is experiencing much more disgruntlement from the fanbase. Passholders were angry at the change as many were turned away and prohibited from entering the Park unless they could provide that physical pass in person.

But now, in a stunning move no one expected, the Park has decided to reverse the ban announced just hours ago.

Digital Pass Ban Reversed for Passholders

DLP Report on Twitter released an official statement from Disneyland Paris, mentioning that the guidelines mentioned earlier were now reversed. The Park has decided to accept digital copies of Annual Passes (Legacy passes that include Discovery, Magic+, Infinity, and others). Guests can now present their digital devices and open the mobile app to enter the Parks and use the discounts in shops and restaurants.

⚠️ In a reversal of the earlier guidelines, Disneyland Paris has decided to accept the digital version of legacy Annual Passes (Discovery, Magic+, Infinity..) in the official app to enter the parks and use the discounts in shops and restaurants. pic.twitter.com/xJxxnYWG4y — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 22, 2023

The news of this reversal likely comes after immersive backlash from Guests after a series of events have led to a steady decline for this Disney Resort. The biggest news of this Disney Resort was a few months ago when Disneyland Paris announced that its Cast Members would be striking indefinitely. The strike comes just weeks after Disney Cast Members at Walt Disney World reached a new deal with Unions and Disney regarding higher wages, leading this European Disney Park to follow suit. Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris. Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris they reached four times higher than usual.

We hope to see this Disney Resort Park up and running again as Guests appear to love and adore everything this place offers in France.