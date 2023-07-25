Disney Cast Member Attempts to Strangle Universal Team Member, Report Says

According to a Reddit story thread, a man was pulled off a Universal Team Member after attempting to stranger her.

Come back and read this: Twin Boys Left Bloodied, Screaming as Mother Drags Them During Disney World Rope Drop

Reddit Stories That Share What Happens at Theme Parks – Including Universal Orlando Res

Universal Orlando Resort is meant to be a safe and relaxing theme Park filled with thrills, chills, and so much more. But now and then, Guests will witness some crazy and unforgettable moments throughout the Parks. Some of those crazy moments involve unfortunate circumstances taking shape and leaving Guests traumatized by the experience. You might have heard of some of these moments. Sometimes a child will get lost throughout the Park and shout to the person next to them to help them find their Mommy. Sometimes you witness a family arguing and verbally fighting amongst themselves. Other times you will experience an actual fistfight taking place and pull your phone out to record the incident and post it onto TikTok or Reddit. Regardless of which experience you might have encountered while walking around the Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure, you’re more than likely to write about it and post it somewhere online for others to see and share their experiences with you. Reddit seems to be the place for folks to share their stories, especially theme Park stories about visiting Disney World or Universal.

Come back and read this: DeSantis Looking For Exit Strategy as Lawsuit With Disney Could Settle Soon

One such experience was witnessed by a Reddit user who posted to the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit and commented on their story, not from WDW, but from Universal Orlando Resort. Here’s what allegedly went down.

Come back and read this: Johnny Depp Refuses Disney’s Offer, Addiction Crisis Reports Come Forward

Universal Guest Experiences Scary and Unforgettable Moment

Recently on Reddit, a user called ameliabedelia7 wrote about a scary encounter they witnessed while visiting Universal Orlando Resort. It should be mentioned that the story does not mention the Park, attraction, or the exact location of the incident and only mentions what they witnessed. According to the user, they saw a Cast Member, which is only used for Disney World employees, get dragged off a Universal Team Member after attempting to strangle them after a berate went down at a photo booth inside the Resort. Thankfully, a handful of fathers jumped in to remove and “drag off” the Cast Member before further damage could occur. The Team Member then resumed her position with tears in her eyes despite not being attended to by Universal officials. This Reddit story should be taken cautiously, as “Cast Member” could have also meant Universal Team Member. But usage of the comment’s vocabulary is necessary to ensure accurate reporting.

Have you ever witnessed a scary situation while visiting Universal Orlando Resort or Walt Disney World? Sound off in the comments below!