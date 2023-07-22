Twin Boys Left Bloodied, Screaming as Mother Drags Them During Disney World Rope Drop

A Mother dragged her twin 3-year-old boys across the pavement as a rope drop struck Disney World, leaving one Guest and her family “traumatized.”

Come back and check this out: DeSantis Looking For Exit Strategy as Lawsuit With Disney Could Settle Soon

Disney World – The Happiest Place on Earth?

Disney World is supposed to be the happiest place on earth. But every now and then, Guests will witness some crazy and unforgettable moments throughout the Resort Parks. Some of those crazy moments involve unfortunate circumstances taking shape and leaving Guests traumatized by the experience. You might have heard of some of these moments. Sometimes a child will get lost throughout the Park and shout to the person next to them to help them find their Mommy. Sometimes you witness a family arguing and verbally fighting amongst themselves. Other times you will experience an actual fistfight taking place and pull your phone out to record the incident and post it onto TikTok or Reddit. Regardless of which experience you might have encountered while walking around the WDW Parks, you’re more than likely to write about it and post it somewhere online for others to see and share their experiences with you.

Did you hear the news?! New Rule Denies Entry to Disney Passholders Effective Immediately

Places like Reddit are safe and sound to voice your concern, opinion, desire, or experience. That type of site aims to find commonality amongst your peers and share your thoughts on the things you love, like Walt Disney World Resort. You might get zero responses, or you might get a thousand. You might even get your comment on something picked up by theme Park news outlets like Inside The Magic. The purpose of these stories is not to draw you in with an engaging headline that does not lead to the promise it made. The goal of these stories is simply to inform you, the Disney fan, of events or experiences that have taken place throughout the Parks. A tale from Reddit could lead you to share your experiences (feel free to comment below) and connect with others through your love for things or places like Disney World. A comment on Reddit could help prevent an event from ever occurring again and save your family time, money, or a trip to the ER.

Sadly, one Mother was so focused on dropping rope at Disney World Resort that she forgot about her little boys and dragged them across the pavement, leading to unfortunate circumstances and a story from a fellow Redditor.

Come back and check this out: Johnny Depp’s Return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ May Save Disney Studios

Scary Moment Told by Fellow Disney Fan

In the r/ Walt Disney World Reddit group, a Disney fan recalls a ‘traumatic’ experience where she witnesses a mother drag her pair of potentially 3-year-old twin boys at a rope drop. According to No-Jicama3012 on Reddit, neither of the boys was ready for what was happening. The Mother took off on “brute speed,” and the children could not gather their barring, leading to them getting dragged through the pavement, bouncing and screaming the entire time. The kids were dragged an alleged 20 feet scrapping their knees bloody until someone had to “physically” stop her from continuing to hurt her children. The Mother was unaware of her actions when it was all said and done. The Redditor reported that “I’ll never forget it. Traumatized me.” Unfortunately, the Redditor also had a child around the same age who recalled the incident well after returning from their Disney vacation.

Moments like these need to be reported on so that other Guests suc has yourself does not repeat the mistakes this Mother made. Her children will forever grow up remembering the time their mother dragged them across the concrete pavement, scraping their knees bloody, all in the name of Disney.