Major New Experience Appears at Universal Orlando Without Warning

It would appear that Universal Orlando Resort has been quietly at work setting up a new scare zone that all but confirms the return of a particular concert series coming to Halloween Horror Nights 32.

HHN 32 Is Cooking Up at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort has been busy these last few weeks as setups continue to pop up around the Resort Park. Lately, Universal has been quiet on HHN announcements, with Stranger Things 4 announced just a few weeks ago, with no other major news coming out as of yet. A leaked commercial was confirmed moments before the official announcement from the Resort came out, leading to a frenzy in reports pouring in from all over, including yours truly, Inside The Magic.

Universal confirmed HHN 32 would extend its time this year through November 4. The event has added four more days, which was initially going to end on October 31, making it over on Halloween Day. But with high demand for this popular and highly-anticipated event, Universal boldly extended the event further through the beginning of November, giving Guests more of a chance to purchase their tickets and attend the spooktacular event. Many rumors have come out of Universal on which houses or IPs will return or debut this year for HHN 32. Inside The Magic reported on one particular rumor weeks before the official announcement was released. There have even been rumors of a Lady Gaga house coming this year to HHN 32, but Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed nothing. Universal has confirmed a scare zone coming to this year’s Halloween event, hinting at the return of something we’ve seen before.

Universal Quietly Sets up Scare Zone

Universal bloggers, insiders, and more released photos of a scare zone inside Universal Studios Florida.

Far out! The New York scarezone stage has been decorated for “Music Fest ‘69” @HorrorNightsORL #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/oDPrOdgG5d — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) July 25, 2023

PHOTOS: Halloween Horror Nights Music Fest ’69 Scare Zone Decorations Erected at Universal Studios Floridahttps://t.co/cJmnMzyjva — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) July 25, 2023

The scare zone is reportedly being called “Music Fest ’69” and is giving us a clue into something that will again be at the Halloween event this year.

According to HHNRumors.com on Twitter, the pop-up of the scare zone shown above points to Vamp ’69 returning to Halloween Horror Nights 32.

The vibe is a little different than I was expecting, but this all but confirms Vamp ‘69! Who’s ready for a concert?! #HHN32 https://t.co/J6ucLCQfMs — HHNRumors.com (@HHNRumors) July 25, 2023

Of course, these are just rumors and have yet to be confirmed by Universal, but the Park is taking shape for HHN 32, which is only 38 days away from when this article is released. Vamp ’69 is a similar HHN scare zone featured in 2018 called Vamp ’85. It was located just outside the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, which happens to be where the scare zone mentioned above is currently set up. As more news is released, you can be sure Inside The Magic for be reporting on more information from HHN 32.