‘Captain Marvel’ Star Finally Speaks Out on Being Removed From the MCU

This year the Captain Marvel franchise will grow by two new entries, but not everyone will be carrying on in the cosmic-influenced journey.

Back in 2019, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel raced onto movie theater screens across the globe. Led by Brie Larson (Room) in the title role, Captain Marvel was sandwiched between Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), debuting just shortly before the latter.

Captain Marvel took over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming one of Marvel Studios’ most lucrative hits in spite of the backlash Larson faced for her portrayal of the role. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is joined by veteran Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the future S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos, Jude Law as Yon-Rogg, Annette Bening as the Supreme Intelligence/Mar-Vell/Dr. Wendy Lawson, and Lashana Lynch as pilot Carol’s former best friend, Maria Rambeau.

Captain Marvel went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame alongside Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). Last year, the actress made her Disney+ debut in the final moments of Ms. Marvel.

Later this year (hopefully), Larson will once more take to the big screen as the cosmic-powered Captain Marvel, where she will join forces with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau/Photon to seemingly battle Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn.

But before the November release of The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta, MCU fans are currently amid the first season of Secret Invasion.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Ali Selim, the six-episode series pulls from the Marvel Comics event of the same name and follows the hidden crisis of Skrulls existing undercover on Earth. Starring Jackson and Mendelsohn as Fury and Talos, respectively, Secret Invasion also features MCU newcomers such as Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Don Cheadle as Raava/James Rhodes, and Charlayne Woodard as Varra/Priscilla.

While being less favorable with critics and audiences, the miniseries is taking some big swings when it comes to the overarching MCU. One of them being the shocking death and exit of Mendelsohn’s Talos.

In Episode 4, “Beloved,” Talos is brutally killed by Gravik while on a mission to protect President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) with Fury. The death came as a shock to viewers who expected the character to remain in Kevin Feige’s MCU for a while longer. Of course, as the studio continues its Multiverse Saga arc, anything is possible. For now, though, it seems it’s the end of the road for the popular Skrull.

And Mendelsohn recently spoke to The New York Times out about his exit from the franchise (via The Direct).

“Well, to answer that would be to be an enemy of what I do,” Mendelsohn said when being asked if Talos could be resurrected using Extremis abilities like Clarke’s G’iah. “My greatest loyalty is always to the audience, and I try not to undermine that in any way, shape, or form. But I can definitely tell you Talos’s death is a turning point.”

He goes on to say:

“Ever since [the Skrulls have] been introduced and utilized well, they do present an ever-present threat. Because how do you know? That’s one of the great things about ‘Secret Invasion.’ ‘Civil War’ also has that flavor. It’s just like, Who is who here? The great strength of the studio is that they play what-if for real; they don’t play what-if as an entertaining byline. They play it for real and keep integrating it. Once they have an event for ‘Secret Invasion,’ you can’t un-have it.”

At present, Gravik’s quest is for world domination, and Talos’ is one of coexistence. What happens next is anyone’s guess. Episode 5, “Harvest,” introduced the element of the Harvest and how the rebel Skrulls are seeking the possibility to take on Avenger-level powers. The finale airs on July 26, 2023, and some episodes will soon stream on Hulu.

As for the bigger picture, The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are facing turbulent times. With a string of delays and a serious oversaturation problem, the House of Mouse is currently navigating difficult waters, balancing audience expectation and retention in a world of superhero fatigue.

Will you miss Talos in the Captain Marvel franchise and the greater MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!