‘Secret Invasion’ Director Can’t Help It, Spoils Finale

Sometimes, people get carried with excitement and it seems that Ali Selim allowed himself to share just a little too much about the Secret Invasion finale.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has had a rough time fighting Skrulls in the new MCU series. In the first episode, Gravik (Ben Kingsley-Adir) killed Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) and also murdered Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) when Fury was protecting the president.

Knowing that the series is coming to a close and Fury still needs to end the Skrull rebellion, fans are curious what will happen between Gravik and the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director. The Avengers aren’t around to fight because if the Skrulls get their hands on any Avenger DNA, they can shapeshift to be like them and take their powers as Super Skrulls, making them invincible.

Marvel has also had some big twists in the series, such as the fact that this whole time, Nick Fury had a wife who was a Skrull named Priscilla and that Rhodey was also a Skrull. It’s still not clear how long Rhodey has been a Skrull, but since the aliens have been on Earth for over 30 years, it’s clear that it could’ve been at any time after Rhodey was paralyzed in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

For the finale, things are leading up to one big confrontation between Gravik and Fury. After seeing the Skrulls without a home for decades, Fury knows it’s his fault that Captain Marvel and he didn’t keep their promises, and now they are paying the price.

In an interview with TV Line, Ali Selim admits that he doesn’t think Marvel fans are prepared for how the series will go and shares what some will consider to be spoilers about what will happen to Gravik:

“I can’t give it away. The thing that I love about this [show] is that the story is less about Nick Fury vanquishing Gravik and is more about Nick Fury reconciling with Gravik.”

Knowing that Gravik will likely survive is shocking since the Skrull has killed two of Fury’s closest friends and might not be the move most expected, especially since Gravik killed some of his own men. Knowing this, it feels like a gut punch since Gravik doesn’t seem fit to lead the Skrulls, but the finale still hasn’t aired, so we shall see how the story plays out.

