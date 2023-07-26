Disney After-Hours Event Sells Out, Sets Historic Record

In a move no one saw coming, a Disney after-event sold out in record time, setting a new historical standard for this Disney Resort.

Disney After Hours Event Coming to This Park

Announced this year, Walt Disney World Resort offers the chance to relax and enjoy your favorite place on earth after most Guests have exited the Parks. Disney After Hours is an event on select nights where you can experience new things at your favorite sites, like EPCOT, where you can explore new possibilities. According to the official WDW website, during this three-hour event, you can enjoy things like:

A night of delight: Discover a world of possibilities at EPCOT – after the gates close.

Ride your favorite attractions: experience some of the most popular attractions – with lower wait times.

Snacks and treats: indulge in snacks and beverages throughout the evening.

Enter the Park as early as 7:00 p.m. – before the event starts.

Be sure to read the fine print, though, as there are some things to keep in mind if you’re planning on attending this after-hours event:

Disney After Hours at EPCOT is a separate-ticket event.

Tickets are subject to availability.

Attractions, entertainment, and experiences are subject to change without notice.

Admission to this event does not guarantee access to any attraction or experience

In a turn of events that has not been since before, EPCOT sold out for this particular day for this After Hours event at the Park.

EPCOT After-Hours Event Sells Out, Setting a New Historical Record

According to the official EPCOT After Hours event taking place now through the end of August, tomorrow, July 27, has sold out of all tickets, marking the first time in the Parks history that an After Hours event has sold out to Guests.

This is a historical new achievement as this event and experience have never sold out for EPCOT. There are still days available in August for those looking to attend. Just attend the official EPCOT After Hours event to check on the dates. You better hurry; the event might sell out on other days!