Extreme Disney Construction Decimates Park, Ruins Guest Experience

When Guests visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, they typically expect to have a magical vacation at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Anaheim theme parks were the first ever created by Walt Disney and hold nostalgia for Disney fans worldwide. So, when things do not look picture-perfect or appear as advertised in the fairy tale commercials that fans are promised, a Disney trip can quickly turn down south.

One thing that can cause upset with Guests when they visit Disneyland Resort is construction. It is nearly inevitable to avoid construction when you visit Disneyland, or Walt Disney Worl, for that matter. Rides are constantly being refurbished; lands are being added, attractions are being built; facades and storefronts are being touched up, pavement is being replaced, and so much more. Disneyland has to constantly keep up the appearance that they are brand-new with top-tier finishing and theming, but over time, Guests can create wear and tear on the Parks, and rides need maintenance. This means that to obtain the look of perfection, the Park has to look imperfect for a small amount of time.

Typically, when it is just one ride that is out of commission, it could be sad for some Guests, but it will not ruin the entire vacation. When Guests start to see multiple attractions closed down, scrims covering significant sections of the Park, fences up, and hear construction around them, that can be a different story.

Lately, the construction around Disneyland has been taking over the theme park, making it very noticeable to Guests that there is a lot of work being done. Lilly Davis from @dearanddarling on TikTok shared the amount of construction currently ongoing at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, and it was a lot. The TikTok reads, “So much construction at Disneyland, and during busy season no less! Who is running this Mickey Mouse operation?”

The former Disneyland and Disney World Cast Member says she has never seen so much construction at a Disney Park. At Disneyland, two men’s bathrooms are under construction, the entire right side of Fantasyland is covered in scrim, Peter Pan’s Flight is under construction, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is open, but the entryway is covered up. Tarzan’s Treehouse is currently undergoing a retheme, as well as Splash Mountain, which recently shut down for good to turn into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tiana’s Place and the New Orleans train station are also under construction. At Disney California Adventure, Lilly says they are “not safe” from construction, as San Fransokyo, the new land, is currently being worked on. Tons of shops are fenced off, and Mator’s Junkyard Jamboree is closed in Cars Land.

Many Disney fans quickly jumped into this TikTok comment section. One former Cast Member was happy to see the work being done, “As a former Disneyland Cast Member who worked in Fantasyland, that construction was needed.” At the same time, another explained why so much construction might be going on all at once, “As a former Disney Cast Member from DCA, they do this now because fall/winter is their peak. Summer is the most accessible, but holidays are desirable.” Other Guests, however, felt summer was not the right time to do this with so many people having the ability to travel with kids at this time, “Interestingly, they chose to do it in the middle of summer break”.

Some Guests who were on vacation chimed explaining how the construction negatively impacted their trip, “Ugh, we will be there this week, traveling from Florida. Bummer to see.” Other Guests were shocked to see the state of the theme parks and questioned if it was worth visiting, “Ugh, we will be there this week, traveling from Florida. Bummer to see.”

Not mentioned in the video is Paradise Pier, which is one of the three Disneyland hotels, which is under a massive renovation to turn into Pixar Place.

Construction at any of the Disney Parks is always something that is going to be ongoing, and hopefully, Guests will not have to see so much going on by the time Oogie Boogie Bash rolls around. With the event being sold out, hopefully, the timeline for some of this construction will conclude soon.

What do you think about the construction at Disneyland? Would it impact your vacation?

Are you looking to visit Disneyland? Considering Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is the first ever theme park, and the only one that Walt Disney himself was able to walk through, it holds a magical spot in all of our Disney-loving hearts. Seeing Sleeping Beauty Castle is a picture-perfect moment; there is so much to do! When it comes to attractions, Guests can enjoy the spooky adventures in The Haunted Mansion during the year and Haunted Mansion Holiday (featuring the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas) during the holiday season. Pirates of the Caribbean will take you on a swashbuckling journey, and Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain provide thrills like no other. Classic rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish are a must, and dining is excellent with stand-out locations like Blue Bayou and Carnation Cafe. Want to start booking so you can see Mickey Mouse in his home in Toontown? The Disneyland website has everything you need to know about the Disneyland app, hotels, tickets, and the Disney Genie+ service. Click here to check it out.