Disneyland Presses Forward on Construction Despite Guest Complaints

An unpopular Disneyland Resort construction project is chugging along.

At D23 Expo in September 2022, Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts Josh D’Amaro revealed that Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Park would be transformed into San Fransokyo Square. Inspired by the fictional city in Big Hero 6 (2014), the new land will feature a Baymax meet-and-greet and multiple spots to shop and eat.

In June, Disneyland Resort revealed the two restaurants at the center of San Fransokyo Square: Lucky Fortune Cookery and Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería. The first is already available to Guests, with the latter expected to open in mid-July.

This week, multiple Guests shared updates on the construction of the iconic San Fransokyo Bridge, including @itsdwats on TikTok:

This video shows the bridge almost complete, with a pillar signed by Disney Cast Members. Though the signatures will eventually be covered, they’ll remain underneath as a time capsule of Disney California Adventure Park in 2023.

Twitter user @Cartarsauce also shared photos of the San Fransokyo bridge construction. The Guest was positively surprised by the construction’s impact on the walk to nearby Pixar Pier:

Coming together nicely, really changes the walk up to the Pier. Not necessarily in a bad way tho.

Still, most Disney Parks fans aren’t thrilled about the minor retheme. Some previously called it a “cheap repaint” compared to other areas at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. Others feel it’s unnecessary.

“How many additional tickets is this going to sell?” @dvhollon32 asked. “I just don’t get this change.”

Others questioned the intentions of the Walt Disney Imagineers who designed San Fransokyo Square.

“I can’t quite figure out the proportions,” @esplanerd wrote. “Is this supposed to have forced perspective? Honest question.”

“I don’t think anyone has taken it into consideration,” @andreajessica quipped.

