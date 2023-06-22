Disney Delights Fans With Sneak Peek of Exciting New Area, While Tempting Their Taste Buds With Delectable Menu Teasers

Disneyland Adventure Park is gearing up for San Fransokyo to open after a significant retheme in the Pacific Wharf area. As the new land continues development, Disney has released new photos and information, along with new menu items coming soon.

Disneyland Resort Retheming Major Area for Upcoming New Land

First announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, Disney announced that the Pacific Wharf area in Disneyland Adventure Park would be rethemed to San Fransokyo, based on the hit Award-Winning Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014). The land is already in development and has continued development since last year. Fans from all over the world have been able to venture into the area and enjoy the beauty and scenes of San Fransokyo. The San Fransokyo Square is now open to the general public, where Guests can enter and enjoy new food offerings and theming at Disneyland.

According to the official Disney website, Guests will be transported to the not-so-distant future, where San Francisco and Tokyo have combined to create a new and vibrant multicultural district for everyone to enjoy. The area is designed to eat and shop around as you enjoy being fully submerged in the theming of the land. The iconic landmark of the site is the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which closes the gap between the San Fransokyo Square and the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.

As development continues to surround this new and exciting new land, Guests will now be able to enjoy new eateries and experiences next month.

Guests Will Now Be Able to Enjoy New Menu Items and Eateries in San Fransokyo

Announced earlier today, Disney unveiled some new information regarding this upcoming new land, where Guests will soon be able to enjoy and taste new menu items from the following dining experiences:

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería

Both dining experiences are set to unveil their new menu items in mid-July. According to official Disney reports, the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will also officially open this summer. According to Disney, additional dining options, unique shops, and more will be formally introduced to the general public at Disneyland as the land transformation continues through the middle of August. Disney also released new information and photos of the new land coming to this theme Park. Check out the images below:

