Disneyland Secretly Opens NEW Park Expansion Early

For quite some time, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure fans have been patiently awaiting the opening of San Fransokyo Square, the new Big Hero 6(2014) inspired land that demolished Pacific Warf. Now, another section of the new land has opened earlier than expected.

What is San Fransokyo Square?

As Disney noted, “At Disney California Adventure Park, the San Fransokyo Public Works Department has been diligently beautifying and making improvements to the local cannery district, home to a diverse neighbourhood of eateries and businesses. You’ll see in the industrious mash-up city from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film “Big Hero 6.

You’ll have the opportunity to interact with Hiro and his huggable healthcare companion, Baymax, who will say hello outside the Hamada Bot Shop. This is where the Big Hero 6 team builds and innovates their hi-tech gear, so you may also see a few of their upcoming inventions.

Near the Hamada Bot Shop will be the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, a storefront stocked with unique apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends. In the concept art above, the market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases, with decommissioned battle bots on display. If you turn a sharp eye to the rafters overhead, you may spot the local battlebot champion, Hiro’s Megabot!

Across the way, a vending machine dispenses collectible golden medallions featuring Baymax and other iconic images from San Fransokyo.”

San Fransokyo Square will also have a plethora of dining locations such as Aunt Cass Café, Rita’s Turbine Blenders, Cocina Cucamonga, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop, Lucky Fortune Cookery (which opened a few days ago), and Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería.

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería is a festive beer garden featuring Karl Strauss beverages and was set to open with the land on August 31. Today, Disney announced that it would open tomorrow, July 25. The Disney Eats (@disneyeats) Instagram wrote, “📣 Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería Opening July 25 📣 Quench your thirst and snack on the tasty Garlic Pinwheel Chips Mix at this new San Fransokyo Square location! 📱 Mobile order available. ✨ #DisneyEats #SanFransokyoSquare”.

Interestingly enough, they may have pulled a fast one on us because Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería opened today! Art4ThaSoul took to Reddit to share that the dining location opened a day earlier than Disney advertised, noting, “Cervecería is open!“ In the photo, we can see Cast Members ready to take some orders.

Other Disney fans noted that Mobile Order was also working, “I’m at work, putting in mobile order now….” Below, we also went to Mobile Order at the dining location and could do so immediately.

As we mentioned, San Fransokyo Square will be fully open as of August 31, but until then, Guests can enjoy a few dining locations, one of which has sneakily opened early.

Are you planning on visiting San Fransokyo Square? Let us know below!

