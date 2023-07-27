Update: Multiple Popular Disney Attractions Shutting Down Soon

This Disney Resort is gearing up to close an extensive list of popular attractions that will affect your visit in the coming months. Here’s what you need to know.

This Disney Resort Is Having Some Trouble as of Late

Disneyland Paris is currently experiencing some trouble from its fanbase and Guests as of recent after a slew of mishaps has caused some unwanted lousy press at the Disney Resort. Recently, DLP lifted a previous ban on certain Passholders from using their cellphones to present their passes and having them only give a physical copy of their access to enter the Parks. The ban’s reversal came after an uproar from the Passholder community voicing their concern over being turned away and prohibited from entering the Parks unless they had a physical copy of their passes. A photo released from DLP Report on Twitter showed an empty line outside of the entrance to the DLP Parks, showing how no Passholders showed up to renew and upgrade their current passes.

The news of this reversal and no-show for Passholders likely comes after immersive backlash from Guests after a series of events have led to a steady decline for this Disney Resort. The biggest news of this Disney Resort was a few months ago when Disneyland Paris announced that its Cast Members would be striking indefinitely. The strike comes just weeks after Disney Cast Members at Walt Disney World reached a new deal with Unions and Disney regarding higher wages, leading this European Disney Park to follow suit. Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris. Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris reached four times higher than usual.

Disneyland Paris has released an updated list of their attractions that will shut down in the coming months for refurbishments, many if not all being significant rides.

List of Disneyland Paris Attractions Closing in the Coming Months

DLP Report on Twitter recently released an updated refurbishment list for their significant attractions closing in September. For those looking to visit the Parks, make sure you know the following:

Peter Pan: September 4 to 15 (previously 22)

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force: September 4 to 8

Ratatouille: September 18 (once 11) to 29

Hyperspace Mountain: September 18 to 22

Indiana Jones: from September 18 (earlier 25)

These rides are the big ones that usually bring Guests into the Parks on any given day, so it’s essential to plan your upcoming DLP trip accordingly.