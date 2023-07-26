Disney Adult Strikes Minor After Fireworks Show, Other Guest Steps In

According to a report, a Disney adult struck a minor after a fireworks show, leading to an individual stepping in to de-escalate the situation.

Reddit Stories That Can Be Learned From by Theme Park Guests

Reddit is a place for people to share their thoughts, feelings, experiences, and stories on specific events, places, or things. Disneyland Resort is one of the happiest places on earth. But sometimes, even the most comfortable place on earth experiences some not-so-happy scary and wild moments. Some of those crazy moments involve unfortunate circumstances taking shape and leaving Guests traumatized by the experience. You might have heard of some of these. One was a couple of mysterious men who approached a Guest at Disney World to escort her as she was drunken and disorderly, causing another Guest discomfort. In another incident, an alleged Disney Cast Member attempted to strangle a Universal Team Member inside Universal Orlando Resort.

A Disney Guest recalls on Reddit the terrifying moment her kids suddenly went missing after a fireworks show at Magic Kingdom. In a final story that angered many, a father was caught brutally beating his children inside of EPCOT, leading to another Guest stepping up and contacting Disney authorities. A Redditor named FileEasy3098 posted to a subreddit recently, r/WaltDisneyWorld, their encounter with a father brutally beating their children at EPCOT. The children were alleged to be around three and five years old. According to the Redditor, the father was beating the kids towards the exit of the aquarium at EPCOT. The Redditor, their wife, and their children witnessed the entire ordeal. The beating was so brutal that one of the children’s sunglasses fell. Reddit seems to be the go-to place for folks to share their stories about events or moments they witnessed while on vacation at a theme Park. In another exciting and scary encounter, a Disney adult struck a minor after a fireworks show, and the Redditor stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

In yet another Reddit story, a Disney adult allegedly struck another Disney Guest under 18, according to the Guest who stepped in to try and de-escalate the situation. The incident occurred at Disneyland Resort after a fireworks show. The Redditor, drhawks, described a moment as they made their way to Tomorrowland, where they witnessed an altercation between a Disney adult and a minor. The Redditor described the Disney adult and minor engaging in a scuffle where they were screaming at each other as crowds of people past them, making their way either back through the Park or out of the Resort. According to the individual, the Disney Adult’s wife and the teenager’s female friend attempted to stop them as the situation arose. Finally, the Redditor stepped in to help ease the rising tension. The minor told the individual they had been struck by the adult, which is why the teen attempted to fight back. Eventually, the situation relaxed, and the teen went in another direction. This type of situation happens often, and it’s in your best interest to avoid it if you can or attempt to de-escalate, as things could have worsened.

How would you have acted in this scenario? Would you have stepped in, or would you have avoided it entirely?