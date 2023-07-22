Disney Guest Recalls Terrifying Moment Children Went Missing

A Disney Guest recalls on Reddit the terrifying moment her kids suddenly went missing after a fireworks show at Magic Kingdom.

Reddit – The Place to Share Disney Secrets, and Scary Stories

Disney World is supposed to be the happiest place on earth. But now and then, Guests will witness some crazy and unforgettable moments throughout the Resort Parks. Some of those crazy moments involve unfortunate circumstances taking shape and leaving Guests traumatized by the experience. You might have heard of some of these moments. Sometimes a child will get lost throughout the Park and shout to the person next to them to help them find their Mommy. Sometimes you witness a family arguing and verbally fighting amongst themselves. Other times you will experience an actual fistfight taking place and pull your phone out to record the incident and post it onto TikTok or Reddit. Regardless of which experience you might have encountered while walking around the WDW Parks, you’re more than likely to write about it and post it somewhere online for others to see and share their experiences with you. Reddit seems to be the place for folks to share their stories, especially theme Park stories about visiting Disney World and having a life-changing experience.

One such experience happened to a fellow Redditor who shared on the r/waltdisneyworld Reddit page an unforgettable experience of losing their children after some Magic Kingdom fireworks.

Scary Moment Kids Go Missing After Magic Kingdom Fireworks

A few days ago, a Redditor named mwisonsin on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page shared their traumatic and gut-wrenching story of losing their children after a fireworks show at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. According to the Redditor, their daughters, aged 10 and 5 at the time of the incident, decided to step forward in front of a couple watching the fireworks show at Magic Kingdom to get a better view o the experience. After the show ended, everyone began to scatter as they made their way either out of the Disney Resort Park or back toward rides. It was at this moment that the children were just “gone.” The individual and their wife began to panic frantically as they attempted to locate their missing children.

Around 15 minutes passed as the parents experienced cold sweats, barely blinking, and panicked until one of the Disney World Cast Members approached the parents and was told that the children were at the emergency care center. According to the parent, their then 10-year-old daughter decided to find the nearest Cast Member after failing to locate her parents and ask for help. At this moment, the children were then taken to the emergency care center and found by the parents enjoying some juice boxes and watching some Disney cartoons. The parents were told this type of incident happens constantly, but that didn’t stop them from needing ample time to recuperate to let their heart rates reach “human level.”

Hopefully, this story can be learned from as parents look to enjoy a fireworks show at Disney, Universal, or any other theme Park.

Have you ever experienced something like this at Disney World or any other theme Park?