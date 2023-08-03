Dozens Forced Off Disney Ride During Emergency Evacuation

Tons of Guests had no choice but to exit.

While there have been plenty of great additions to the Disney Parks over the years, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to immersive simulators like Avatar Flight of Passage, we can’t help but hold the older experiences a little closer to our hearts.

No roller coaster really captures the fun and theming found on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, an absolutely iconic Disney Park roller coaster. This attraction is known as “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” and this title could not be more accurate.

Unfortunately, due to this ride’s age, problems tend to arise quite often.

Recently Guests were forced off of this attraction at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Photos of the breakdown were shared online, and it’s quite a shocking sight to see Guest walk through areas that are typically off-limits:

This attraction keep screaming I need a deep refurb but nobody wants listen to her

Guests are typically given free passes after they exit a ride during a breakdown. This can be used on other attractions as a way to make up for the lackluster experience they just had. However, for truly passionate Disney Park fans, evacuating a ride can be one of the most fun activities to do in the entire Park.

This ride experienced technical difficulties earlier this week, indicating there may be larger problems under the surface for this classic coaster.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad can be found at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

While old, Bug Thunder Mountain is one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s best attractions ever, featuring an experience that can be enjoyed by Guests of all ages.

What’s your favorite Disney Park roller coaster? Have you ever had to exit a Disney ride or attraction?