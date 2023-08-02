Disney Florida Location Closed Permanently

Another location has closed.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a constantly changing and evolving creation, giving Guests opportunities to try new experiences each time they visit. Unfortunately, this means the closure of fan-favorite rides, attractions, and locations from time to time.

New rides like TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT mean the removal of older locations, which is just an unfortunate truth of the theme park and entertainment business.

July was no different, with yet another Walt Disney World location closing permanently in Orlando, Florida.

We previously reported o the upcoming closure of Everything But Water at Disney Springs, a store that specializes in aquatic gear and equipment. The time has come to say goodbye to this location, with the storefront closing permanently on July 19.

This store was located in the Town Center area of Disney Springs, meaning we can most likely expect a replacement location to be announced in the near future for this space. Disney Springs is home to some of the biggest stores and brands, like The LEGO Store, Vera Bradley, Harley Davidson, UNIQLO, and so much more. Guests can also enjoy some truly incredible dining options at Disney Springs.

However, Everything But Water will return later this year at a brand new location! According to the official Disney Springs website, Everything But Water will reopen later on in 2023 at a new spot.

We’ve seen several locations close permanently at the Walt Disney World Resort, more specifically, Disney Springs, with several storefronts closing their doors forever.

For a full list of everything that’s closed in 2023 at Disney Springs, click here.

Have you been to Disney Springs recently? What’s your favorite location at the Walt Disney World Resort?