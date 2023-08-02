Disney Tears Down “it’s a small world” Exterior Due to Safety Concerns

Disney tears down one of its most iconic attractions, well, at least the exterior.

While each and every Disney Park and Resort may be different, one thing unites them all: “it’s a small world.” The iconic boat ride can be found at every Disney Resort across the globe, allowing Guests to get a taste of that infamous song and those somewhat-creepy dolls.

Regardless of if you love it or hate it, there’s no denying the global impact that Disney’s “it’s a small world” attraction has had on the theme park industry.

A recent video of Disneyland Paris‘ version of the ride was shared online, though for a very different reason than we’re used to.

As you can see in the video down below, Disneyland Paris Cast Members are quickly preparing for inclement weather:

Due to strong gusts of wind, the decorations located above the lampposts of the “It’s a Small World” attraction are removed

✨ Suite aux fortes rafales de vent, les decorations situées au dessus des lampadaires de l’attraction « It’s a Small World » sont enlevées ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/1vAug2ngBF — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) August 2, 2023

While we can totally understand the need to brace for inclement weather, we’re still shocked to see Disney do something like this, as it’s not a common sight.

At this time, the Disneyland Paris Resort is still fighting with its Cast Members after employees went on strike earlier this year. Disneyland Cast Members began publicly demonstrating inside the Parks for better wages and better working conditions but to no avail.

Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski has stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members would need to wait until at least August to discuss any actual changes to their wages. During the ongoing strike, Cast Members have blocked entry to the beloved Sleeping Beauty Castle as well as shut down multiple rides and attractions.

This has forced the Resort to issue refunds to Guests affected by these demonstrations.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney Park?