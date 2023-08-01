Walt Disney World Vandalized, Defiled in Front of Guests

A part of the Walt Disney World Resort has been vandalized.

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most popular theme park destinations in the world and for good reason. From its vast collection of rides and attractions at each of the four parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdon, and Hollywood Studios, to its incredible selection of recreational activities, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” truly is magical.

Guests can even make a splash at Walt Disney World’s two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, or shop until they drop at Disney Springs.

However, what truly holds the Disney World Resort together is the incredible dedication to theming and immersion.

Each and every Disney theme park are filled to the brim with immersive entertainment. The most notable examples are, of course, Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At both of these locations, Guests will find themselves immersive in some of the most impressive theme park lands in the world.

However, the Walt Disney World Resort has been vandalized recently, with graffiti popping up at the Parks, specifically as Guests enter.

This troubling situation was shared online, reaching thousands of passionate Guests.

As you can see in the photo above, graffiti now covers the Hollywood Studios’ overpass. We hope that Disney can take care of this issue quickly. While theming an immersion is important inside the Disney Parks, it’s also important outside of them as well.

As soon as Guests drive through th entrance to Walt Disney World, they are transported into an entirely new world, complete with its own transportation, restaurants, attractions, and even road signage. The Walt Disney World is more than just a place to visit. It’s a place to forget about the “real world,” which is why issues like this graffiti are so troubling.