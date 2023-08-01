Kevin Bacon Officially Replaced in Upcoming Disney Project

A Hollywood icon has been replaced.

At Walt Disney World, Guests will find four amazing theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, as well as two water parks and a massive shopping and dining center named Disney Springs.

Each of these locations offers incredible experiences for Guests, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like Expedition Everest to slow-moving boat rides like Pirates of the Caribbean. EPCOT is exceptionally unique, featuring the widest range of experiences at the entire Walt Disney World Resort.

On July 27, EPCOT’s annual Food & Wine Festival officially began. This special event runs until November 18, allowing Guests to enjoy limited-time experiences and some truly delicious food.

As a part of this festival, EPCOT will also be hosting an Eat to the Beat Concert Series, which features dozens of artists performing over the coming months.

However, as we reported earlier, The Bacon Brothers, a band consisting of Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon, mysteriously dropped out of this concert series.

No reason was given, but the musical duo has officially been replaced. According to Walt Disney World’s official website, The Fray replaced The Bacon Brothers during this event.

The Fray will take over The Bacon Brother’s original dates, performing on August 13 and 14. Like we said, there was no information given as to why the musical duo were replaced.

As we stated earlier, EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival will last until mid-November, giving Guests quite a large window of opportunity to enjoy all of the music, food, and live entertainment that comes with this special experience.

