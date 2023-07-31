New Universal Attraction Opening Next Month in Orlando

It’s opening soon!

Over the last few years, the Universal Orlando Resort has expanded in a lot of exciting ways. Of course, the biggest expansion so fast was the addition of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

However, Illumination’s Minions will be taking over the Resort, with an all-new attraction set to open very soon.

After months of waiting, we finally know when Universal Orlando’s newest attraction will be making its way into the Parks! Villain-Con Minion Blast will finally be opening on August 11, 2023.

This was just confirmed by the Universal Orlando Resort itself:

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – Opening August 11, 2023. Join Illumination’s Minions, Belle Bottom, Jean Clawed and the rest of the Vicious 6 at Villain-Con as you blast your way to supervillain stardom. It’s all-new fun coming to Universal Orlando. pic.twitter.com/eZhQrdQJbe — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 31, 2023

Villian-Con Minion Blast is an interactive attraction like you’ve never seen before. The attraction is similar to other blaster experiences like Men In Black Alien Attack at Universal Studios and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World, except here, Guests are carried along a path on their own feet.

A treadmill/conveyor belt hybrid moves Guests along a path as they shoot at different targets on a projected screen.

As we said earlier, the Universal Orlando Resort is growing in some very exciting ways. The biggest change will happen in 2025 when Epic Universe finally opens.

This Park will act as Universal Orlando’s “third gate” and will feature some incredible new lands, rides, and attractions. The new Park will feature its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as well as a new land dedicated to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Guests will also find a new section for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. We can’t wait for Epic Universe to finally open. Stay tuned here for more information!

