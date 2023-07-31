Disney World Hit By Lightning, Multiple Areas Affected

Lightning hit the Walt Disney World Resort in a major way.

Walt Disney World is notorious for its wide collection of thrilling attractions and classic rides. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, there’s no shortage of fantastic attractions for Guests to experience.

Whether you’re riding Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom or Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom, there’s no shortage of fun experiences waiting for you around every corner.

However, being located in Orlando, Florida, means Guests will face some absolutely brutal weather while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

If you’re planning on spending a week or two at Walt Disney World, be prepared for some harsh heat and humidity during your trip. The summer months are of course, even worse, with temperatures reaching above 95 almost every day.

However, it’s not always bright and sunny at Disney World, with storms overtaking the Resort this weekend.

During these storms, lightning struck the Resort multiple times, with Guest sharing photos and videos of the amazing sight online:

Lightning shot and the slow-motion! Clip taken by my wife! 😂 #HollywoodStudios #Lightning pic.twitter.com/KbKJ7INY3J — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) July 31, 2023

As you can see in the video above, lightning struck Disney’s Hollywood Studios multiple times over the course of a night at the Park.

Down below, more evidence of lightning striking Walt Disney World was shared, with massive bolts hitting Magic Kingdom:

The sky is lighting up tonight! ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FjETzdMFRi — Corey (@CoreyWDW) July 30, 2023

Thankfully, nothing was reportedly damaged during these strikes, with Walt Disney World being well-equipped to handle lightning storms. It also did not appear to rain, something the Walt Disney World Resort sees quite often.

Guests will spot hundreds of lightning rods on top of buildings, rides, attractions, and restaurants at Walt Disney World for this very reason.

Have you ever seen lightning strike like this at the Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comment section below!