Dog Abandoned By Owners at Universal Studios

A dog was left all alone at Universal Studios.

The Universal Orlando Resort is an incredible place to spend a family vacation. Located miles away from Walt Disney World, this incredible theme park Resort is home to some of the most popular and beloved theme park attractions in the world.

Unfortunately, a troubling incident occurred recently at the Universal Orlando Resort, with a Guest abandoning their dog out in the open.

The dog was found stranded in a stroller by Guests at Suess Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure:

Someone brought in and just left their dog on a stroller in Seuss Landing. Security is waiting for the owners to arrive back. pic.twitter.com/zcm4OVfbD1 — Thrill Data (@ThrillData) July 28, 2023

Security was called and waited for the owners to return to the stroller. Both Universal and Disney theme parks allow Guests to bring service animals inside the Park, but this dog did not seem to be registered as one.

We do not know what happened to the Guests or the dog after this photo was taken.

