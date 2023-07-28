Child Discovers FREE Universal Line-Skipping Hack, Saves Hundreds

If you were planning on visiting Universal Orlando Resort, there are a few things that can cause the price of your visit to increase… one of them would be Express Passes.

Much like Disney World charges Guests to skip their lines via Lightning Lane with Disney Genie+, Universal has a line-skipping system called an Express Pass. The big difference between both parks is that one is much more expensive per person than the other, and it isn’t Disney. Disney Genie+ is valid in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. All you have to do is purchase it for the correct Park and you are good to go. Many Disney Guests have complained in the recent past about the price increases, which can end up costing Guests up to $35 per person per day. Universal Studios, Florida and Islands of Adventure, have dramatically higher price points.

The pass begins at $89.99 per person and can be as high as $349.99 on busier days. This can end up costing you more than admission to the Park itself! Plus, Universal Orlando Resort offers a ton of single-rider lines which can help you skip any long line if you don’t mind riding alone. Of course, riding together is better, but saving hundreds and still riding fast is not a bad option.

For those who want to know the single rider lines, for Universal Studios Florida, they are Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy, and TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3-D. The single rider lines at Universal’s Islands of Adventure are The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, and Incredible Hulk Coaster.

That being said, children can get around both of these options just by becoming taller.

Black Owl Travels (@Blackowltravels) shared a TikTok video of her son attempting to ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure but was not yet tall enough. At Universal, being too small to ride an attraction might be a bummer at the moment, but it has a reward! The child in the video is given a pass that shows he was once too small to ride it. Once he grows to be a little taller, the family can bring back the pass, and they will be able to skip the line completely!

This is something that kids can do at many attractions throughout the Park! Although it will require a first visit before any line-skipping can be done, it works well for anyone who lives nearby or plans on coming to Universal Orlando Resort more than once in their child’s life!

What do you think about this line-skipping trick at Universal Orlando Resort?

