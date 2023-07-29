Disney Loses Ground Against Reedy Creek, Fails to Dismiss Lawsuit

In the ongoing battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney appears to have gotten struck down in an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit against the House of Mouse.

Disney World Against the Florida Governor – How It All Started

The war between DeSantis and Disney all started not too long ago, in 2022. It began after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed. A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down. Florida lawmakers, at the request of Florida Ron Governor DeSantis, passed Legislation to overhaul the leadership of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (they are the ones that have allowed Disney the ability to operate its government-like functions for more than 50 years).In a move no one saw coming, DeSantis’s Reedy Creek District has cut funding to hire off-duty Orange County Sherriff’s Office police officers to work throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

In what many call the main reasoning behind the new lawsuit The Walt Disney Company filed, the recently approved agreement between Disney and Reedy Creek has become null and void. According to recent reports from The New York Post, the oversight board, hand-picked by DeSantis, struck down the last-minute agreement made by Disney and Reedy Creek that rules the 25,000-acre Resort complex in Orlando. In February, Ron DeSantis took over the governing district to Walt Disney World, leading to a battle between Disney and the Florida Governor (although a struggle has been ravaging for a while). Recently, even more news came out after the Florida Governor decided to cut Disney World police funding by a large margin, leading to the possibility of Disney World losing out on dozens of law enforcement officials from patrolling and protecting the Disney World Parks, properties, and more importantly – Disney Guests.

Now, Disney lost more ground in the battle against DeSantis after a request to drop the lawsuit failed, leading to the continuation of this political storm.

Disney Loses Key Battle Against DeSantis

According to a recent retweet by industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin, Disney failed to have Judge Margaret Schreiber dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Central Florida Tourism District, separate from the lawsuit filed by the Florida Governor. However, this failed dismissal is against DeSantis’s Reedy Creek board, which the Governor appointed himself, leading to a win for DeSantis and a loss for Disney.

NEW: Disney failed in its attempt to have Judge Margaret Schreiber dismiss a lawsuit filed in May by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Important: This case is separate from Disney's lawsuit that claims DeSantis "weaponized" state government against the company. https://t.co/zjaMDqSKZP — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 28, 2023

Based on the information provided by the Twitter user above, the lawsuit in question was against WDW by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which deals with the previous deals between the two some time ago. This means the district will likely be allowed to refile, and the process will continue.