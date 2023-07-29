DeSantis Runs Out of Options, Defunds Walt Disney World Police

According to a recent report by WFTV, Orlando’s ABC affiliate, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District decided to remove a whopping amount of money in the hopes of paying for lawsuit damages by Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World vs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

This ongoing war between WDW and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis started not too long ago and remained at the top of news sites and theme Park goers. On April 26, news broke out as industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin released a tweet detailing the announcement that Disney World would be suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In what many call the main reasoning behind the new lawsuit The Walt Disney Company filed, the recently approved agreement between Disney and Reedy Creek has become null and void. According to recent reports from The New York Post, the oversight board, hand-picked by DeSantis, struck down the last-minute agreement made by Disney and Reedy Creek that rules the 25,000-acre Resort complex in Orlando. In February, Ron DeSantis took over the governing district to Walt Disney World, leading to a battle between Disney and the Florida Governor (although a struggle has been ravaging for a while).

Reasoning Behind the Lawsuit

This political storm began in 2022 after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed. A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down. Florida lawmakers, at the request of Florida Ron Governor DeSantis, passed Legislation to overhaul the leadership of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (they are the ones that have allowed Disney the ability to operate its government-like functions for more than 50 years).In a move no one saw coming, DeSantis’s Reedy Creek District has cut funding to hire off-duty Orange County Sherriff’s Office police officers to work throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

DeSantis Defunds Disney Police, Looks to Pay for Lawsuit Instead

According to a recent report by WFTV Orlando, Governor Ron DeSantis’s Reedy Creek board is going after the men and women of law enforcement hired to protect and patrol the WDW properties. During a board meeting this past Wednesday, officials mentioned how the last team of board members spent $8 million per year on hiring police officers to work overtime and patrol and protect the Guests and properties of Walt Disney World Resort. The new board is looking to cut away that whopping $8 million that would have gone to law enforcement to allegedly pay for the charges brought on by the ongoing lawsuits. The current deal with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will go through Fall 2024. No other details were shared at this time as Disney looks to find funding elsewhere to keep its Parks, properties, and, most of all – its Guests safe from threats.