Update: More Information Revealed for New Upcoming Disney Princess Experience

A new Disney Princess experience is coming to Disneyland that will blend perfectly well with the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain, which closed down earlier this year.

Disneyland Updates – What’s Been Going On Around This Resort

A brand-new dining experience recently opened to the public in a new area that will soon open. San Fransokyo is set to open later this year and will feature all new experiences, dining options, and attractions based on the hit Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014). Disneyland California has officially announced the opening of San Fransokyo coming next month to the Park. First announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, Disney announced that the Pacific Wharf area in Disneyland Adventure Park would be rethemed to San Fransokyo, based on the hit Award-Winning Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014). The land is already in development and has continued development since last year. Fans from all over the world have been able to venture into the area and enjoy the beauty and scenes of San Fransokyo. Journalist and industry insider Scott Gustin on Twitter reported yesterday that the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería at Disney California Adventure Park would open to the public today, offering mobile order dining.

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería at Disney California Adventure Park will officially open tomorrow, July 25. Mobile order will be available. pic.twitter.com/4gXPEOsDRw — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 24, 2023

Aside from the news of San Fransokyo, the biggest news earlier this year was the announcement of Splash Mountain closing down to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will feature some impressive animatronics and open the doors for a whole new area.

Despite the controversy surrounding it, Splash Mountain was a beloved and adored attraction that brought many beautiful memories and joy to Guests worldwide. In June 2020, right around the time of the George Floyd riots around the country, Disney announced the closure of both Splash Mountain attractions in Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Both locations would make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on and paying tribute to The Princess and the Frog, an animated Disney movie released in 2009. The new rethemed attraction would feature all-new audio-animatronics and a complete story that would pay respect to the film and the history of New Orleans. Besides the latest appeal being announced, Disneyland also decided to create a small area around the interest inspired by the rich culture of New Orleans, with a new dining experience and a Disney Princess experience.

New Princess Tiana Experience to Open Later This Year, Details Revealed

Disney Parks on Twitter recently announced Tiana’s Palace restaurant, an all-new dining experience that will open later this year. As construction continues throughout the new area, Disney revealed some further information and a recent photo giving us a more in-depth look at what Guests can expect later on:

We’re almost there! 💚💛 Slated to open later this year, Tiana’s Palace restaurant at @Disneyland received its marquee, wheelhouse, and two smokestacks topped with crown-shaped ornamentation giving the restaurant its distinctive shape inspired by the film. pic.twitter.com/6ioIrIjEem — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 28, 2023

Disney revealed the location has received its marquee, wheelhouse, and two smokestacks topped with a crown-shaped ornament giving the restaurant “its distinctive shape inspired by the film.” No further details were given outside of the photo shown above. Still, with these new details released and delivered, it can be determined that this unique dining experience will feature the Princess as she makes her way around the tables and greets you and your family.

Disneyland revealed some new information surrounding the unique dining experience coming later this year that will feature a special Princess.