Disney Slowly Bounces Back After Box Office Disasters

Disney is bouncing back on the stock market after some disappointing outings at the box office.

There’s no denying that the last few years have been exceptionally turbulent for The Walt Disney Company. Since 2020, the company has fired a CEO, flushed out multiple high-up executives, faced financial troubles, and found itself wrapped up in multiple lawsuits.

The Walt Disney Company also lost its ability to govern itself, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking over control of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Amid all of these different controversies, Disney has found itself in a little bit of a slump on Wall Street, with the company’s stock price falling fast.

However, Disney’s future is seemingly turning around.

Currently, the stock price for The Walt Disney Company sits around $89 per share, marking a nearly 4% increase over the last five days. When looking at a six-month marker, the company is still sitting well below what it should be, but this uptick is very promising.

In 2021, the stock price was sitting at nearly $200, with Disney and its shareholders confident it could get things back on track. Since then, Disney’s stock price has fallen all the way down to $84 per share.

Disney is still making obscene amounts of cash thanks to its film and theme park divisions, though Disney has seen some recent trouble at the box office.

The final entry in the Indiana Jones franchise came in well below expectations and will most likely go down as one of Disney’s biggest theatrical failures. In 2022, Disney Pixar released Lightyear, which lost an unbelievable amount of money.

Disney is potentially looking at another box office disappointment with Haunted Mansion (2023), which opened to around $33 million, a far cry from its whopping $150 million+ budget.

