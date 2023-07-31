Annual Passholder Benefits End at Walt Disney World

A few benefits are now no more at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort offers Guests plenty of different ways to purchase tickets, allowing for flexibility in both planning and price for Guests. Guests can buy a single-day ticket or plan a two-week-long adventure at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, the most iconic and infamous ticket option for Guests is, of course, a Walt Disney World Annual Pass. Annual Passes are a common ticket option for all theme parks, including Disney, Six Flags, and Universal Studios.

This ticket comes with a lot of perks, though this is slowly changing. Plenty of benefits come with a Walt Disney World Annual Pass, but we’ve seen lots of these be stripped over the years. Over the last few weeks, Guests have been taking advantage of a small yet fun little perk at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Starting back on July 17, Annual Passholders could head over to Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and receive the following magnets.

50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse

Orange Bird

Dumbo

Unfortunately, this Perk has now ended at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, meaning Guests can no longer snag these magnets.

As we said earlier, Walt Disney World park tickets have only gotten more and more expensive over the years, reaching a point where lots of Guests can’t keep up.

This trend has continued across all Disney Parks, with the international Resorts facing their own issues. Recently, the Disneyland Paris Resort overhauled its Annual Pass system, leaving many fans confused or just plain mad.

Multiple benefits were stripped from the Annual Pass, with prices being raised across the board.

Are you a Walt Disney World Annual Passhodler? Let us know in the comment section down below!