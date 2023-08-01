Loving Tribute Removed By Disney, Destroyed Forever

A loving tribute has seemingly been destroyed.

Over the years, the Disney theme parks and Resorts have all undergone significant changes. From new rides and attractions to entirely new lands and areas, part of the fun of a Disney vacation is getting to experience all of the new activities waiting for Guests, especially if it has been a while since their last visit.

Over the last year, the Walt Disney World has received some major upgrades, with two brand-new roller coasters opening at both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

However, nothing compares to The Walt Disney Company’s decision to permanently close Spalsh Mountain.

This decision came after decades of controversy surrounding the attraction, all stemming from the ride’s problematic theming. Disney announced these closures several years ago, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain attractions closing forever in 2023.

The new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will feature Princess Tiana and her friends, taking Guests on an entirely new adventure.

In the weeks and months since Disneyland’s version closed, we’ve seen the ride covered with scaffolding and other construction equipment. The iconic tree at the top of the hill is now gone, with several other parts of the ride now destroyed.

Recently, another crucial part of the attraction was destroyed, with the “Fowler’s Cellar” sign being removed from the ride:

The “Fowler’s Cellar” sign, a small tribute to Admiral Joe Fowler who was in charge of Disneyland’s construction, has been destroyed. There is writing with the same text and I’m hoping it returns #SplashMountain #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/YUaP4YtEEw — Splash Mountain Archives (@splasharchive) July 31, 2023

This sign was a tribute to Admiral Joe Fowler, who was a major part of Disneyland’s construction.

As we stated earlier, Disney is hard at work on the construction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open sometime in 2024. The new attraction is expected to feature tons of brand-new theming, music, and animatronics, and we are incredibly excited to experience it when it finally opens.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Will you miss Splash Mountain?