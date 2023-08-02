‘The Simpsons’ Return to Universal Amid Serious Rumors

One iconic family is back following some interesting rumors.

The Universal Orlando Resort is full of amazing experiences, from thrilling roller coasters to immersive simulators. Speaking of simulators, one of America’s most iconic families is represented at the Resort with their very own simulation-based experience.

The Simpsons Ride can be found at the Universal Orlando Resort as well as the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort and is essentially an exact copy on both coasts. It features the essential cast of the legendary animated series, with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie attempting to escape the clutches of Sideshow Bob.

The Simpsons Ride has faced quite a lot of facial work recently, with the entire exterior portion of the ride building undergoing a refurbishment earlier this year. Because of this, the infamous statue of the Simpsons family was hidden from Guests.

Thankfully, the iconic animated family has finally returned to the Resort, as you can see in the photo below:

The Simpsons Ride entrance statue has returned after a lengthy refurb. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/AXypLyrbsz — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) August 2, 2023

The Simpsons have quite a history at the Universal Studios suite of Parks and Resorts, but that doesn’t mean they’ll only ever be featured there. Some recent developments regarding the franchise indicate that Homer, Marge, and the rest of the Simpsons family may eventually find their way over to the Disney Parks. Rumors claim that Universal’s contract with the property ends in 2028, meaning Disney may soon acquire the rights to use them at their theme parks within the decade.

At Universal Studios, Guests can also enjoy Springfield, a whole land dedicated to The Simpsons.

All of this is pure speculation at this point, but with Disney owning the property, it wouldn’t surprise us to see The Simpsons one day represented at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Would you like to see ‘The Simpsons’ at the Disney Parks and Resorts?