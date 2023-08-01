DeSantis Board Abolishes Disney’s Diversity, Calls It “un-American”

DeSantis’ Florida board over tourism has just made a significant change.

The last few months have been extremely tumultuous between The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida.

According to Fox Business, The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has abolished Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs (DEI) previously utilized by Disney-appointed members, calling them “discriminatory,” “un-American,” and a waste of money.

Glen Gilzean, who acts as District Administrator, announced this change, revealing that the programs were being abolished entirely. These policies were enacted by the original Reedy Creek Improvement District in an attempt to ensure equality in hiring practices district-wide.

The key focus on fair hiring centered around race and gender, something Disney has focused on quite a bit in recent times.

“The so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives were advanced during the tenure of the previous board, and they were illegal and simply unAmerican,” said Gilzean. This change will supposedly save millions of dollars.

“Our district will no longer participate in any attempt to divide us by race or advance the notion that we are not created equal,” he said.

This news comes just after a longtime member of the Reedy Creek Improvement District board was removed shortly after the transition of power between Disney and the state of Florida.

The state of Florida overtook Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District earliest his year after a long battle between Disney and Florda GOv. Ron DeSantis. This battle started shortly after The Walt Disney Company publicly denounced Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill.

Gov. DeSantis threatened Disney multiple times, eventually revealing his plan to overtake Disney’s district and end the company’s special treatment in the state of Florida.

