Universal Opens Entire New Land, Groundbreaking Attraction Unveiled

Universal Studios Florida has opened a new land with new dining experiences, meet-n-greets, and an interactive attraction that connects to your phone. You can experience an all-new interactive, immersive feature never seen or done before by any theme Park.

The Minions Have Taken Over Universal Studios

Make way for the all-new Minion Land, now officially open to the general public! The new area was under construction for quite some time following the official closure of Shrek 4-D and the beloved Monsters Cafe. The land has gotten media attention over the last few weeks, including attention from Inside The Magic. Still, now that Villain-Con Minion Blast is also open, this marks the first time the entire land is open to the general public. The new attraction is set to “officially open” on August 11, but the ride is under technical rehearsals, meaning it could close down at any given time since it isn’t considered open yet. But Guests entering the Universal Studios Florida Park have gotten the chance to ride and experience the attraction, which features an all-new interactive portion that hasn’t quite been seen before in a theme Park.

Villain-Con Minion Blast – An All-New Experience Never Seen Before

Villain-Con Minion Blast opened to the general public during a soft opening a few weeks back. Guests can now enjoy the new and innovative attraction with family and friends as the ride features something never seen before at Universal. The attraction will allow Guests to use an app on their phones to keep up with scores, join in on challenges, and so much more!

Villain-Con Minion Blast will be the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via the Universal Orlando app. Visitors can sync blasters to the app and track their scores, participate in special missions in the attraction and unlock perks. pic.twitter.com/e5zxAwyzQw — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 14, 2023

The app features were not yet available to Guests as they entered the attraction and got on the ride. The new experience lets you connect the attraction to your phone via a mobile app that lets you modify your blaster, keep track of your scores, and much more. This new interactive feature is unique to Universal and theme Parks in general, with this ride having one of the first, if not first, features like this. As of yesterday, the app is now live for Guests to utilize and sync their scores into their phones to challenge friends or family or beat their high scores.

As mentioned above, the app is now available to Guests who enter the attraction and want to use it to check up on their scores, upgrade their blasters, and more.

Villain con now is showing wait times in the app, along with its opening date. By scanning QR codes, you can also go to the Universal Play tab and learn more about how to score points in the app@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/Mvb23yZBqr — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) July 31, 2023

Despite an “opening day” announcement just for formality, the ride is already showing up on the official Universal Studios Florida mobile app, where you can view the current wait time for the new attraction inside Minion Land.

The ability to synchronize your Villain-Con Minion Blast blaster is now live in the Universal Orlando app. This unlocks other ways of play like in-attraction missions. Visitors will also be able to track their scores. pic.twitter.com/yZacz1XQis — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 31, 2023

The new Minion Land features an assortment of new and exciting retail experiences and dining options for Guests entering Universal Studios Florida. Guests can now experience Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana, Illumination Theater, The Bank of Evil, and Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction. Universal also announced opening a new retail experience featured inside the newly themed Minions Land dubbed Evil Stuff. The new Minion Cafe also spread to the public and features an assortment of fresh food options for Guests of all ages.