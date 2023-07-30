Disney Drops ‘Encanto’, Delays All Plans Indefinitely

No recent Disney movie has taken the world by storm the way that Encanto (2021) did.

Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released straight to Disney+, the story revolves around the Madrigal family, who live in a secluded town hidden in the lush Colombian mountains. Each member of the family possesses a unique magical gift, bestowed upon them by a magical candle when they are born. Each gift grants them extraordinary abilities, such as super strength, the power to heal, or the ability to control the weather.

However, the film’s protagonist, Mirabel Madrigal, stands out among her family members as the only one without a magical gift. This sets her apart and makes her feel like an outcast within her own family. Despite the pressure to find her gift and fulfill her role, Mirabel’s journey is about self-discovery, self-acceptance, and finding her true strengths. As the Madrigal family faces a growing crisis, Mirabel becomes the key to saving the enchanting world they live in. She embarks on a heartfelt quest to understand her family’s history, the origins of the magical candle, and how she can contribute her unique abilities to protect her loved ones.

The movie was well-received by millions of fans and its soundtrack, produced by Lin Manuel-Miranda, became one of the most popular Disney soundtracks of all time. The song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” peaked at No. 1 on the charts, becoming the most popular Disney song ever on the charts, beating out the likes of “Let It Go” in Frozen (2013) and “A Whole New World” in Aladdin (1992).

With so much fanfare for the movie, Disney has already begun to add theming from it at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. A new Encanto meet and greet is set for Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland has already had a Mirabel meet and greet in place. Disney has also teased plans for an entire land dedicated to the movie, in a project titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” at Magic Kingdom.

However, it seems that fans will have to wait a while to see Encanto 2 produced.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz shared that she’d love to reprise her role as Mirabel, but it could be a while before that comes to fruition.

“I would love to work with them again. That team on that film was so incredible to work with that. I think a lot of [Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s] time right now is being taken up by other stuff… I know Jared and I think Bryon too are working on the second ‘Zootopia’ right now. But I would love to work with them again.”

While animation has remained largely untouched during the ongoing Hollywood strikes, when the SGA joined the strikes, it included many voice actors. It’s unclear at this point if this is causing major delays in Disney animation projects, but it’s certainly a hurdle that will have to be overcome.

With obstacles already forming and Encanto 2 already dropped behind projects like Zootopia 2 and Frozen III, it’s clear that the sequel– which many believed could be produced in the near future– is going to be delayed for a while. It seems like a foregone conclusion that it will be made in the future, but we may have to wait even longer than we might have thought to see it happen.

Though fans will have to wait, Beatriz did give a hopeful response when talking about the future of the franchise, sharing that she believes “there is a lot of story to be told.” However, she hasn’t heard any kind of an update.

“I go to the parks a lot and whenever people recognize me they ask about that too. So I know fans of the film are really, really eager to know if it’s gonna get a sequel, I would love to do that… I think there’s a ton of story to be told and there’s so many people that would love to see that, but I haven’t heard jack s–t.”

What do you think the future holds for Encanto? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!