E.T. Adventure at Universal Studios Gets Much Needed Facelift as Walls Come Down

After what feels like forever, a classic and beloved Universal attraction has finally gotten a massive upgrade.

Universal Studios – What’s Going On in the Parks?

Many changes have come to Universal Orlando Resort over the last few weeks. Without warning, a brand-new experience is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter during one of its most successful and highly anticipated events. The new venture will bring something spooky and thrilling to certain portions of the Wizarding World that have not been seen or done before. A brand-new immersive land is coming to Universal Studios Florida, where the old KidZone used to be. DreamWorks Land will bring the beloved characters from their DreamWorks franchise to life in all new ways. According to the official Universal website, popular franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more will be brought to life in a whole new way. Guests will also enjoy special meet-n-greets with these characters and others like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Universal has not released any further news on this matter as this is breaking news out of Universal Orlando Resort. But more details will be shared.

A classic Universal attraction recently got a much-needed upgrade as construction continues on DreamWorks Land. Here’s what we know.

E.T. Adventure Gets Major Upgrade

Universal Parks News Today and other Universal news outlets posted new photos after walls came down from outside the E.T. Adventure attraction, revealing a brand-new area that got a massive upgrade.

Construction walls are down at the exit of the E.T. Adventure and it looks beautiful! 🌲 pic.twitter.com/APo8B508Xy — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) July 26, 2023

Construction has been happening around the attraction, leading Guests to make their way through a maze of walls to get onto the ride. But before the walls came down or construction ever took place, the exit facade of the E.T. Adventure attraction was very worn down and mundane, leading to an awkward exit from the ride that led right into and through E.T.’s Toy Closet gift shop.

As shown in the photos above, you can see a brand-new and massive upgrade to the outdoor portion of the ride, giving fans and Guests a more immersive experience similar to the indoor part of the attraction. E.T. Adventure has been open at Universal since the Parks first opened in 1990, making it one of the final classic attractions left from opening day. We’re so excited to see this fantastic new facade that feels true to the experience we all know and love.

What do you think of the new outdoor facade for the E.T. Adventure attraction? Sound off in the comments below!