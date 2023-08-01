Disney World Axes Yet Another Popular Feature With Immediate Effect

Yet another popular feature has been axed from Walt Disney World Resort, effective immediately.

Walt Disney World Resort is facing a tough time this summer. There have been increasing reports that attendance is low across each theme park. Magic Kingdom seems to be the most negatively impacted, with the Disney World Park reportedly hitting a decade-low for attendance on the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile, prices continue to soar for everything from food and merchandise to Disney Park tickets, with the latter reaching a record-breaking $189 per day.

At the same time, the Resort has also faced widespread controversy among a certain demographic of Disney Park fans after closing Splash Mountain earlier this year. The ride is set to be transformed and reopen as The Princess and the Frog (2009) inspired Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.

It’s also cut several benefits previously enjoyed by Walt Disney World Resort Guests, such as Extra Magic Hours and the Magical Express – both of which motivated Guests to stay at Disney Resort hotels.

While many Disney fans previously blamed these changes on former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek, they have continued under the newly-restored reign of Bob Iger – with the latter sparking controversy after stating that “pricing is not an issue” in an interview in July.

Now, yet another feature has been axed from Walt Disney World. As of today (August 1), valet parking is no longer available at Disney Springs.

Valet parking was previously available at Disney Springs for $20 plus gratuity in two locations. One was by the entrance to the Orange Garage on the West Side in front of Cirque du Soleil. The other was in the Lemon Lot near the World of Disney store.

Guests can still enjoy standard parking in every parking lot or garage at Disney Springs. Unlike the Parks – where the parking fee ranges from $25 to $50 per day, depending on whether you choose standard or preferred parking – Disney Springs offers complimentary parking to all Guests, whether they’re staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels, visiting the Parks, or just passing by Disney property.

